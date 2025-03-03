Atmosic Technologies Secures $40M Funding Led by Sutter Hill Ventures

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosic Technologies, a leader in ultra-low power compute and connectivity solutions, today announced it has successfully raised $40M in Series-D funding. Sutter Hill Ventures led the round and was joined by Clear Ventures, Quantum Innovation Fund, and other institutional and private investors.

This funding round follows Atmosic's design wins in the rapidly growing multibillion-unit battery-powered IoT market. With this momentum, the company will push the boundaries of innovation, expanding its portfolio of ultra-low-power solutions that empower intelligent sensing and edge computing applications. Atmosic envisions a future where real-time decision-making occurs seamlessly at the data source, revolutionizing industries by enabling smarter and more efficient systems with minimal energy consumption.

“ We are excited by Atmosic’s momentum from recent design wins and their transformative vision,” said Stefan Dyckerhoff, Managing Director at Sutter Hills Ventures and Atmosic Board Director. “ We are confident in the company’s long-term trajectory.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with Sutter Hill Ventures, Clear Ventures and Quantum Innovation Fund,” said Ali Foughi, CEO, Atmosic Technologies. “ The funding will be used to scale Atmosic’s manufacturing capacity to support new high volume design wins and accelerate the development of the next generation compute and connectivity platform, extending our low-power advantage and addressing some of the industry’s most fundamental challenges.”

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ is an innovative technology company designing ultra-low power wireless connectivity solutions. These solutions are enabling the longest battery life in various applications in Consumer Devices, Home Automation, Healthcare, Industrial, and Enterprise markets.

