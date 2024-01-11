Atmosic and Primax Partner to Jointly Develop Photovoltaic Reference Design for Eco-friendly Keyboards

Highly efficient design harvests energy through photovoltaic cells and stores energy in HSC (Hybrid Super Capacitors) to significantly reduce the reliance on batteries.

TAIPEI, Taiwan & CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosic Technologies today announced a partnership with Primax, a total solutions provider for the 3 senses in 1 (interface, visual, and audio), to jointly develop a highly efficient photovoltaic (PV) battery free keyboard reference design using Atmosic’s award-winning ultra-low power ATM33 Bluetooth LE 5.3 SoC. Using PV cells to harvest indoor light and power the keyboard, the user no longer needs to worry about changing batteries, both reducing the ecological footprint of the design and eliminating the inconveniences for the consumer when battery changes are required.





“Atmosic’s ATM33 has the best power efficiency on the market, making it an ideal choice for designing eco-friendly keyboards that reduce battery waste,” said Dylan Ko, Director of Product Marketing at Atmosic. “With Primax’s long and successful history as an ODM, this reference design will help leading OEMs accelerate their time-to-market while also meeting the growing consumer demand for sustainable products.”

“Most brands want to offer more sustainable designs. Cutting down on battery waste is a great place to start since this helps to significantly lower the carbon footprint of products,” said Sam Chan, Senior RD Director at Primax. “This new reference design helps companies to design keyboard products faster, even if they do not have expertise in that market, in a highly efficient, compact package so companies can offer sleek keyboard products.”

Designed around Atmosic’s ultra-low power ATM33e SoC, the keyboard can operate all day long by harvesting energy from indoor lighting. The Atmosic ATM33e SoC includes an integrated energy harvesting power management unit (PMU) which uses the energy from the PV cell directly and manages energy storage elements ensuring the keyboard is always operational. The combination of low-power Bluetooth LE operation with the integrated PMU maximizing the efficient use of harvested energy reduces the size of PV cells needed for a full day of operation. This solution eliminates the use of batteries in the keyboard reference design, benefiting the environment and helping save consumers time and money.

The Primax eco-friendly keyboard reference design with Atmosic’s technology is available now for customers.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver the longest battery life for connected devices. The company’s products enable the development of an IoT device ecosystem that gives designers and manufacturers the ability to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing IoT in the Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise, and Smart Cities segments. This allows Atmosic to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reducing battery consumption in the IoT.

About Primax Electronics Ltd.

Primax Electronics is a leading hardware electronics supplier with best-in-class solutions for information products, smart lifestyle and auto/AIoT, providing customers a one-stop-shop solution for interface, visual, and audio technologies. Over the past 40 years, Primax has been the best business partner for global brands by offering exceptional mechanical and electronic engineering services, strong integration capabilities and total solutions with its wide array of technologies.

