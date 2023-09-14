Atlassian Bolsters Executive Leadership Team

Team Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, announced two additions to its executive leadership team with the appointment of Zeynep Ozdemir as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and the promotion of Kevin Egan to Chief Sales Officer (CSO).





Ozdemir will join the company on October 2 and will be responsible for all marketing functions across Atlassian. She brings a depth of experience in product marketing and demand generation, most recently from Palo Alto Networks where she oversaw the company’s rapid expansion into multiple cybersecurity categories. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Zeynep held various marketing and leadership roles at Palantir and Google.

Named as one of the ‘top 100 women in tech, leaders to watch’ in 2023 by WomenTech Network, Ozdemir holds a PhD in speech processing from Cambridge University’s Machine Intelligence Lab and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Harvard University.

Atlassian is also promoting Kevin Egan to Chief Sales Officer effective October 2. Kevin joined Atlassian in May 2021 as the Head of Global Enterprise Sales, bringing over 25 years of enterprise sales experience and leadership to the company. Prior to Atlassian, Kevin served as the Vice President of North American Sales at both Slack and Dropbox and held various senior sales leadership positions during his 10-year tenure at Salesforce.

In Kevin’s expanded role, his priorities will center on three of the company’s biggest opportunities – migrating customers to Atlassian’s cloud offerings, deepening relationships with enterprise customers, and building our momentum among teams with Jira Service Management.

“ We are thrilled to welcome both Zeynep and Kevin to the executive leadership team and have them lead us through our next phase of growth,” said Scott Farquhar, co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian.

“ Zeynep’s unique blend of technical expertise and close ties to product and engineering teams will be instrumental to our team and Atlassian’s future as we continue to innovate and evolve our customer offerings. It also gives me great pleasure to promote Kevin, who has had an outsized impact since he joined Atlassian. His ability to lead at scale and create meaningful partnerships with our customers, while maintaining our best-in-class sales efficiency, has made him an indispensable part of our team.

“ Their added leadership and experience will further enhance our capabilities to deliver on our mission to help unleash the potential of every team.”

