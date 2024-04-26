Home Business Wire Atlassian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results and CEO Transition
Atlassian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results and CEO Transition

Quarterly revenue of $1,189 million, up 30% year-over-year

Quarterly subscription revenue of $1,071 million, up 41% year-over-year

Quarterly GAAP operating margin of 1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 27%

Quarterly cash flow from operations of $565 million and free cash flow of $555 million

Team Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2024. Atlassian also announced co-founder Scott Farquhar will step down as co-CEO effective August 31, 2024, with co-founder Mike Cannon Brookes continuing to lead Atlassian as CEO. A shareholder letter was posted on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at http://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q3fy24 and in the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com.


Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Results

It’s been a milestone quarter for Atlassian,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-CEO.

We’ve delivered $1.2 billion in revenue in Q3, up 30% year-over-year, driven by subscription revenue growth of 41% year-over-year. We drove record free cash flow of $555 million, up 59% year-over-year.

Today, Atlassian is a cloud-majority company. We have over 300,000 customers using our Cloud products and have seen a 3x increase in paid seats in Cloud since we announced end-of-support for Server three and a half years ago. We have a significant opportunity to drive durable, long-term growth as we continue to execute against our cloud roadmap and deliver innovation across our cloud platform. We’re excited to share more at our flagship customer event next week, Team ’24,” concluded Cannon-Brookes.

CEO Transition

After an incredible 23 years, Scott Farquhar has made the decision to step down as co-CEO to spend more time with his young family, improve the world via philanthropy, and help further the technology industry globally.

While it’s a difficult decision to step away, I do so knowing Atlassian is exceptionally positioned to take hold of the massive opportunities at its feet. We have a strong leadership team, and great momentum around cloud, enterprise, and now, AI,” said Farquhar.

Cannon-Brookes added, “The contribution Scott has made at Atlassian is impossible to quantify. Starting with just the two of us in 2001, to a global company of over 11,000 employees and over USD $4 billion in annual revenue, Atlassian would not be the company it is today without Scott. I am truly grateful to have had him by my side every day for the last 23 years.”

Scott’s last day as co-CEO will be August 31, 2024. He will continue as an active Board member and assume a special advisor role.

Mike will continue to lead as CEO as Atlassian pursues its mission to unleash the potential of every team and capitalize on its strengths in the AI era. To read Scott’s blog post, visit: https://www.atlassian.com/blog/announcements/scott-farquhar-ceo-transition.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

On a GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $1,189.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 30% from $915.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin: Operating income was $17.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with operating loss of $161.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating margin was 1% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with (18%) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Net income was $12.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net loss of $209.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net income per diluted share was $0.05 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net loss per diluted share of $0.81 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents plus marketable securities at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 totaled $2.1 billion.

On a non-GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

  • Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $316.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with operating income of $197.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating margin was 27% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with 22% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Net Income and Net Income Per Diluted Share: Net income was $232.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net income of $138.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net income per diluted share was $0.89 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.54 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $565.4 million and free cash flow was $554.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Free cash flow margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 47%.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Atlassian Marketplace Surpasses $4 Billion in Lifetime Sales: The Atlassian Marketplace surpassed $4 billion in lifetime sales since its inception in 2012. More than 1,800 Marketplace partners have created more than 5,700 apps and integrations, delivering additional value and innovation to customers.
  • Loom Named to Fast Company’s List of World’s Most Innovative Companies 2024: Loom was named to Fast Company’s List of World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. In addition to delivering a seamless asynchronous video communication experience, the launch of advanced AI capabilities makes video creation easy with the ability to edit the transcript to say what you want, automatically share your message, and identify calls to action. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our new Loom teammates, who continue to push the boundaries of the future of work.
  • Optic Acquisition: Atlassian announced the acquisition of Optic, an Application Programming Interface (API) documentation and management company. Optic provides engineering organizations with native API documentation making it easier for developers to publish accurate API docs, avoid breaking changes, and improve the design of their APIs. Together with Compass, Optic will accelerate our ability to empower engineering teams and improve productivity by helping developers find the documentation they need and ship faster.
  • Confluence Whiteboards: Atlassian released Confluence whiteboards into general availability. Confluence whiteboards are a freeform way for teams to collaborate, brainstorm, draw, and visualize in a simple, integrated way. Whiteboards allows teams to seamlessly connect individual thoughts and ideas to workflows, by moving from a whiteboard into Jira without even having to change screens.
  • New Data Residency Regions Unlocked in the Cloud: Atlassian announced multiple new data residency regions available to customers: India, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The expansion of data residency availability, now offered in 12 geographies, provides customers with control and flexibility on where they store their cloud data.
  • Customers with >$10,000 in Cloud ARR: Atlassian ended its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 with 44,336 customers with greater than $10,000 in Cloud annualized recurring revenue (Cloud ARR), an increase of 19% year-over-year.
  • Achieved Recognition on Fortune’s List of 100 Best Companies to Work For™ 2024: Atlassian was recognized, for the sixth consecutive year, on Fortune’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For™. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, innovative spirit, and collective effort of all Atlassians who build upon our exceptional culture.
  • Atlassian Team ’24: Atlassian will hold its flagship Team ’24 conference in Las Vegas from April 30, 2024 through May 2, 2024. Thousands of customers, partners, and Atlassians will come together to talk about teamwork innovation, and hear exciting announcements that advance the way teammates work together through deep human insights and breakthrough technologies. More information on Team ’24 can be found at https://events.atlassian.com/team.

Financial Targets:

Atlassian is providing its financial targets as follows:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,120 million to $1,135 million.
  • Cloud revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 32%.
  • Data Center revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be in the range of 40% to 42%.
  • Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81.0% on a GAAP basis and approximately 83.5% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Operating margin is expected to be approximately (7.0%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 18.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian’s third quarter fiscal year 2024 shareholder letter dated April 25, 2024.

With respect to Atlassian’s expectations under “Financial Targets” above, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at https://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q3fy24, and the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com. Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

  • When: Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 300,000 companies of all sizes worldwide – including NASA, Audi, Kiva, Deutsche Bank and Dropbox – rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence and Jira Service Management at https://atlassian.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” or “continue,” and similar expressions or variations, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, product features, including AI capabilities, customers, cloud migrations, macroeconomic environment, anticipated growth, outlook, potential benefits and synergies from Loom and other acquisitions, technology, and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as total revenue, Cloud and Data Center revenue, and GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures including gross margin and operating margin.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.atlassian.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies, provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management, our board of directors, investors and the analyst community with the ability to better evaluate matters such as: our ongoing core operations, including comparisons between periods and against other companies in our industry; our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance.

Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures include:

  • Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges.
  • Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges.
  • Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary, and the related income tax adjustments.
  • Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment.

We understand that although these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are frequently used by investors and the analyst community in their evaluation of our financial performance, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for such limitations by reconciling these Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to review the tables in this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets” that present such reconciliations.

Customers with >$10,000 in Cloud ARR

We define the number of customers with Cloud ARR greater than $10,000 at the end of any particular period as the number of organizations with unique domains with an active Cloud subscription for two or more seats and greater than $10,000 in Cloud ARR.

We define Cloud ARR as the annualized recurring revenue run-rate of Cloud subscription agreements at a point in time. We calculate Cloud ARR by taking the Cloud monthly recurring revenue (“Cloud MRR”) run-rate and multiplying it by 12. Cloud MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating monthly recurring revenue from committed contractual amounts at a point in time. Cloud ARR and Cloud MRR should be viewed independently of revenue and do not represent our revenue under GAAP, as they are operational metrics that can be affected by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Atlassian Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

1,071,355

 

 

$

760,680

 

 

$

2,855,518

 

 

$

2,122,863

 

Maintenance

 

29,530

 

 

 

94,225

 

 

 

177,230

 

 

 

313,813

 

Other

 

88,243

 

 

 

60,548

 

 

 

194,265

 

 

 

158,873

 

Total revenues

 

1,189,128

 

 

 

915,453

 

 

 

3,227,013

 

 

 

2,595,549

 

Cost of revenues (1) (2)

 

213,425

 

 

 

168,652

 

 

 

585,990

 

 

 

463,989

 

Gross profit

 

975,703

 

 

 

746,801

 

 

 

2,641,023

 

 

 

2,131,560

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (1) (2)

 

576,490

 

 

 

522,344

 

 

 

1,595,007

 

 

 

1,395,026

 

Marketing and sales (1) (2)

 

223,814

 

 

 

220,921

 

 

 

637,894

 

 

 

567,240

 

General and administrative (1)

 

157,595

 

 

 

165,103

 

 

 

458,249

 

 

 

464,127

 

Total operating expenses

 

957,899

 

 

 

908,368

 

 

 

2,691,150

 

 

 

2,426,393

 

Operating income (loss)

 

17,804

 

 

 

(161,567

)

 

 

(50,127

)

 

 

(294,833

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(10,990

)

 

 

(943

)

 

 

(23,964

)

 

 

21,597

 

Interest income

 

21,414

 

 

 

15,047

 

 

 

69,233

 

 

 

29,153

 

Interest expense

 

(8,453

)

 

 

(7,978

)

 

 

(26,430

)

 

 

(21,607

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

19,775

 

 

 

(155,441

)

 

 

(31,288

)

 

 

(265,690

)

Provision for income taxes

 

(7,023

)

 

 

(53,596

)

 

 

(72,312

)

 

 

(162,119

)

Net income (loss)

$

12,752

 

 

$

(209,037

)

 

$

(103,600

)

 

$

(427,809

)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(1.67

)

Diluted

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.81

)

 

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(1.67

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

259,717

 

 

 

256,825

 

 

 

258,738

 

 

 

255,949

 

Diluted

 

261,778

 

 

 

256,825

 

 

 

258,738

 

 

 

255,949

 

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation as follows:

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Cost of revenues

$

17,840

 

$

17,581

 

$

53,874

 

$

46,747

Research and development

 

190,322

 

 

167,994

 

 

528,587

 

 

447,465

Marketing and sales

 

33,383

 

 

36,571

 

 

103,832

 

 

97,922

General and administrative

 

40,974

 

 

41,281

 

 

121,652

 

 

110,709

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Cost of revenues

$

12,454

 

$

5,696

 

$

25,282

 

$

17,090

Research and development

 

94

 

 

94

 

 

281

 

 

281

Marketing and sales

 

3,646

 

 

2,365

 

 

8,723

 

 

7,376

Atlassian Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. $ in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

March 31, 2024

 

June 30, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,948,978

 

 

$

2,102,550

 

Marketable securities

 

163,318

 

 

 

10,000

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

646,082

 

 

 

477,678

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

155,551

 

 

 

146,136

 

Total current assets

 

2,913,929

 

 

 

2,736,364

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

80,961

 

 

 

81,402

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

180,967

 

 

 

184,195

 

Strategic investments

 

220,125

 

 

 

225,538

 

Intangible assets, net

 

312,816

 

 

 

69,072

 

Goodwill

 

1,285,745

 

 

 

727,211

 

Deferred tax assets

 

2,780

 

 

 

9,945

 

Other non-current assets

 

65,942

 

 

 

73,052

 

Total assets

$

5,063,265

 

 

$

4,106,779

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

188,241

 

 

$

159,293

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

484,896

 

 

 

423,131

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

1,698,639

 

 

 

1,362,736

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

46,437

 

 

 

44,930

 

Term loan facility, current portion

 

50,000

 

 

 

37,500

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,468,213

 

 

 

2,027,590

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

256,926

 

 

 

182,743

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

225,208

 

 

 

237,835

 

Term loan facility, net of current portion

 

924,724

 

 

 

962,093

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

19,036

 

 

 

10,669

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

34,987

 

 

 

31,177

 

Total liabilities

 

3,929,094

 

 

 

3,452,107

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,938,577

 

 

 

3,130,631

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

13,767

 

 

 

34,002

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(2,818,176

)

 

 

(2,509,964

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,134,171

 

 

 

654,672

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,063,265

 

 

$

4,106,779

 

Atlassian Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(U.S. $ in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

12,752

 

 

$

(209,037

)

 

$

(103,600

)

 

$

(427,809

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

23,464

 

 

 

15,523

 

 

 

55,560

 

 

 

45,619

 

Stock-based compensation

 

282,519

 

 

 

263,427

 

 

 

807,945

 

 

 

702,843

 

Impairment charges for leases and leasehold improvements

 

 

 

 

61,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

61,098

 

Deferred income taxes

 

3,207

 

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

(98

)

 

 

6,308

 

Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,378

)

 

 

(45,158

)

Net loss (income) on strategic investments

 

4,060

 

 

 

(1,812

)

 

 

11,750

 

 

 

17,264

 

Net foreign currency loss (gain)

 

(2,276

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

142

 

 

 

(6,005

)

Other

 

412

 

 

 

1,381

 

 

 

698

 

 

 

1,611

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(119,819

)

 

 

8,460

 

 

 

(166,494

)

 

 

(38,031

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(35,986

)

 

 

(15,163

)

 

 

(59,528

)

 

 

(40,530

)

Accounts payable

 

28,227

 

 

 

(27,700

)

 

 

28,850

 

 

 

22,034

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

67,149

 

 

 

131,238

 

 

 

54,958

 

 

 

81,055

 

Deferred revenue

 

301,681

 

 

 

123,636

 

 

 

393,135

 

 

 

215,037

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

565,390

 

 

 

352,369

 

 

 

1,021,940

 

 

 

595,336

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(844,727

)

 

 

(600

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(10,520

)

 

 

(2,691

)

 

 

(19,522

)

 

 

(23,227

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(4,250

)

 

 

(9,000

)

 

 

(8,250

)

 

 

(18,450

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(74,544

)

 

 

 

 

 

(213,690

)

 

 

(10,000

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

63,000

 

 

 

26,250

 

 

 

79,150

 

 

 

73,950

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and strategic investments

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

61,392

 

 

 

629

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(26,314

)

 

 

14,567

 

 

 

(945,647

)

 

 

22,302

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments of term loan facility

 

(12,500

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

 

Repurchases of Class A Common Stock

 

(35,377

)

 

 

(31,748

)

 

 

(203,029

)

 

 

(31,748

)

Proceeds from other financing arrangements

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,398

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(47,877

)

 

 

(31,746

)

 

 

(228,029

)

 

 

(30,350

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(2,769

)

 

 

421

 

 

 

(1,986

)

 

 

(996

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

488,430

 

 

 

335,611

 

 

 

(153,722

)

 

 

586,292

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

1,461,763

 

 

 

1,637,969

 

 

 

2,103,915

 

 

 

1,386,686

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

602

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,950,193

 

 

$

1,973,580

 

 

$

1,950,193

 

 

$

1,973,580

 

Martin Lam

IR@atlassian.com

Marie-Claire Maple

press@atlassian.com

