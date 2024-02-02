Atlassian Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Quarterly revenue of $1,060 million, up 21% year-over-year

Quarterly subscription revenue of $932 million, up 31% year-over-year

Quarterly GAAP operating margin of (5%) and non-GAAP operating margin of 24%

Quarterly cash flow from operations of $290 million and free cash flow of $284 million

Team Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2023 and released a shareholder letter available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at http://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q2fy24. The shareholder letter was also posted to the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com.





“ Q2 was full of incredible milestones as we recorded our first-ever $1 billion revenue quarter, Jira Software crossed $1 billion in Cloud ARR, and we surpassed 300,000 customers,” said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “ We continued to execute well with quarterly revenue up 21% year-over-year, driven by subscription revenue growth of 31% year-over-year. While we are extremely proud of our accomplishments, we remain laser-focused on executing against our top strategic priorities: cloud migrations, serving enterprise customers, ITSM, and AI.”

“ The steady drumbeat of delivering innovation across our cloud platform continues as we rolled out our first wave of Atlassian Intelligence capabilities into general availability accelerating our customers’ productivity,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO. “ With over 20 years of experience and knowledge about how technical and non-technical teams plan, track, deliver, and collaborate, we are uniquely positioned to supercharge teams through the power of AI. We officially welcomed Loom to the Atlassian family in Q2, and have been thrilled to see the team deliver on their ambitious AI vision with a slew of new features including an enhanced editing experience that makes updating a video as easy as editing a text document. The addition of async video to our toolbelt combined with its AI capabilities will help our customers collaborate in deeper and more meaningful ways.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

The following financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 include the impact from the acquisition of Loom which closed on November 30, 2023.

On a GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Revenue: Total revenue was $1,060.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 21% from $872.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Total revenue was $1,060.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 21% from $872.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating Loss and Operating Margin: Operating loss was $49.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with operating loss of $99.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating margin was (5%) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with (11%) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Operating loss was $49.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with operating loss of $99.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating margin was (5%) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with (11%) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net Loss and Net Loss Per Diluted Share: Net loss was $84.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net loss of $205.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $0.33 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net loss per diluted share of $0.80 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Net loss was $84.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net loss of $205.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $0.33 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net loss per diluted share of $0.80 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents plus marketable securities at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 totaled $1.6 billion.

On a non-GAAP basis, Atlassian reported:

Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $250.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with operating income of $174.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating margin was 24% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with 20% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Operating income was $250.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with operating income of $174.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating margin was 24% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with 20% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net Income and Net Income Per Diluted Share: Net income was $189.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net income of $114.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net income per diluted share was $0.73 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.45 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Net income was $189.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net income of $114.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net income per diluted share was $0.73 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.45 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $289.6 million and free cash flow was $284.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Free cash flow margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 27%.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

AI on the Atlassian Platform: Atlassian announced the general availability of Atlassian Intelligence, bringing AI capabilities to the Premium and Enterprise editions of Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management. Developed with 20 years of insights from how millions of teams work and interact, these Atlassian Intelligence features – from gathering actionable insights from data through natural language querying in Jira Software, to text generation and summarization in Confluence – will help teams do their best work with speed, efficiency, and excellence.

Atlassian announced the general availability of Atlassian Intelligence, bringing AI capabilities to the Premium and Enterprise editions of Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management. Developed with 20 years of insights from how millions of teams work and interact, these Atlassian Intelligence features – from gathering actionable insights from data through natural language querying in Jira Software, to text generation and summarization in Confluence – will help teams do their best work with speed, efficiency, and excellence. Enterprise Platform Enhancements: Atlassian expanded the enterprise-grade capabilities of the Atlassian cloud platform with the launch of Data Residency in Canada, Bring-Your-Own-Key encryption in Jira Software, HIPAA compliance availability in all paid plans of Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management, and enhanced API token controls for admins. These capabilities enable even more enterprise customers to move to the Atlassian cloud platform.

Atlassian expanded the enterprise-grade capabilities of the Atlassian cloud platform with the launch of Data Residency in Canada, Bring-Your-Own-Key encryption in Jira Software, HIPAA compliance availability in all paid plans of Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management, and enhanced token controls for admins. These capabilities enable even more enterprise customers to move to the Atlassian cloud platform. A Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management: Atlassian was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023, with Jira Service Management receiving the highest possible score in the strategy category. Jira Service Management is a comprehensive and integrated suite of tools that seamlessly connects development, IT, and business teams to foster enhanced collaboration and workflow efficiency across the entire service delivery lifecycle.

Atlassian was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023, with Jira Service Management receiving the highest possible score in the strategy category. Jira Service Management is a comprehensive and integrated suite of tools that seamlessly connects development, IT, and business teams to foster enhanced collaboration and efficiency across the entire service delivery lifecycle. Customers with >$10,000 in Cloud ARR: Atlassian ended its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 with 42,864 customers with greater than $10,000 in Cloud ARR, an increase of 18% year-over-year. The acquisition of Loom increased the number of customers with greater than $10,000 in Cloud ARR by 326.

Atlassian ended its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 with 42,864 customers with greater than $10,000 in Cloud ARR, an increase of 18% year-over-year. The acquisition of Loom increased the number of customers with greater than $10,000 in Cloud ARR by 326. Achieved Global Recognition as a Great Place to Work: Atlassian was ranked 16th on Great Place to Work’s World’s Best Workplaces™ list and ranked 7th on Fortune’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in North America. These achievements are a testament to the unwavering commitment, tireless dedication, and everyday efforts of the invaluable TEAM members who make Atlassian a top destination to do one’s best work.

Financial Targets:

The following financial targets for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2024 include the impact from the acquisition of Loom.

Atlassian is providing its financial targets as follows:

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,085 million to $1,105 million.

Cloud revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be in the range of 30.0% to 32.0%.

Data Center revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 35.0%.

revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 35.0%. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81.0% on a GAAP basis and approximately 83.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating margin is expected to be approximately (7.5%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 19.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Fiscal Year 2024:

Cloud revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be in the range of 28.5% to 30.5%.

Data Center revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 36.0%.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81.0% on a GAAP basis and approximately 83.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating margin is expected to be in the range of (6.5%) to (6.0%) on a GAAP basis and in the range of 20.5% to 21.0% on a non-GAAP basis.

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian’s second quarter fiscal year 2024 shareholder letter dated February 1, 2024.

With respect to Atlassian’s expectations under “Financial Targets” above, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on Atlassian’s Work Life blog at https://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q2fy24, and the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com. Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

When : Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at https://investors.atlassian.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 300,000 companies of all sizes worldwide – including NASA, Audi, Kiva, Deutsche Bank and Dropbox – rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence and Jira Service Management at https://atlassian.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” or “continue,” and similar expressions or variations, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, product features, including AI capabilities, customers, cloud migrations, macroeconomic environment, anticipated growth, outlook, potential benefits and synergies from Loom and other acquisitions, technology, and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as total revenue, Cloud and Data Center revenue, and GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures including gross margin and operating margin.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.atlassian.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies, provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management, our board of directors, investors and the analyst community with the ability to better evaluate matters such as: our ongoing core operations, including comparisons between periods and against other companies in our industry; our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance.

Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures include:

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share . Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary, and the related income tax adjustments.

. Excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary, and the related income tax adjustments. Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment.

We understand that although these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are frequently used by investors and the analyst community in their evaluation of our financial performance, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for such limitations by reconciling these Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to review the tables in this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” and “ Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets” that present such reconciliations.

Cloud ARR

We define Cloud ARR as the annualized recurring revenue run-rate of Cloud subscription agreements at a point in time. We calculate Cloud ARR by taking the Cloud monthly recurring revenue (“Cloud MRR”) run-rate and multiplying it by 12. Cloud MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating monthly recurring revenue from committed contractual amounts at a point in time. Cloud ARR on a single product basis is defined as Cloud ARR from subscriptions for that specific product. Cloud ARR and Cloud MRR should be viewed independently of revenue and do not represent our revenue under GAAP, as they are operational metrics that can be affected by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Customers with >$10,000 in Cloud ARR

We define the number of customers with Cloud ARR greater than $10,000 at the end of any particular period as the number of organizations with unique domains with an active Cloud subscription and greater than $10,000 in Cloud ARR.

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscription $ 932,181 $ 711,199 $ 1,784,163 $ 1,362,183 Maintenance 69,102 106,023 147,700 219,588 Other 58,827 55,482 106,022 98,325 Total revenues 1,060,110 872,704 2,037,885 1,680,096 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 194,536 155,945 372,565 295,337 Gross profit 865,574 716,759 1,665,320 1,384,759 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) (2) 536,779 473,676 1,018,517 872,682 Marketing and sales (1) (2) 220,513 186,191 414,080 346,319 General and administrative (1) 157,344 156,131 300,654 299,024 Total operating expenses 914,636 815,998 1,733,251 1,518,025 Operating loss (49,062 ) (99,239 ) (67,931 ) (133,266 ) Other income (expense), net (4,639 ) (6,749 ) (12,974 ) 22,540 Interest income 22,593 8,963 47,819 14,106 Interest expense (9,001 ) (7,508 ) (17,977 ) (13,629 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (40,109 ) (104,533 ) (51,063 ) (110,249 ) Provision for income taxes (44,360 ) (100,498 ) (65,289 ) (108,523 ) Net loss $ (84,469 ) $ (205,031 ) $ (116,352 ) $ (218,772 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.86 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic 258,601 255,874 258,254 255,520 Diluted 258,601 255,874 258,254 255,520

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 19,213 $ 18,553 $ 36,034 $ 29,166 Research and development 187,819 169,342 338,265 279,471 Marketing and sales 38,168 38,156 70,449 61,351 General and administrative 44,645 39,734 80,678 69,428

(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 7,056 $ 5,697 $ 12,828 $ 11,394 Research and development 93 93 187 187 Marketing and sales 2,712 2,506 5,077 5,011

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,460,497 $ 2,102,550 Marketable securities 150,831 10,000 Accounts receivable, net 526,379 477,678 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 133,834 146,136 Total current assets 2,271,541 2,736,364 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 78,095 81,402 Operating lease right-of-use assets 189,195 184,195 Strategic investments 223,405 225,538 Intangible assets, net 329,010 69,072 Goodwill 1,285,896 727,211 Deferred tax assets 3,859 9,945 Other non-current assets 68,497 73,052 Total assets $ 4,449,498 $ 4,106,779 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 160,469 $ 159,293 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 410,377 423,131 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,451,023 1,362,736 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 46,230 44,930 Term loan facility, current portion 50,000 37,500 Total current liabilities 2,118,099 2,027,590 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 202,860 182,743 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 237,481 237,835 Term loan facility, net of current portion 937,180 962,093 Deferred tax liabilities 16,819 10,669 Other non-current liabilities 32,136 31,177 Total liabilities 3,544,575 3,452,107 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 3,656,057 3,130,631 Accumulated other comprehensive income 38,664 34,002 Accumulated deficit (2,789,801 ) (2,509,964 ) Total stockholders’ equity 904,923 654,672 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,449,498 $ 4,106,779

Atlassian Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. $ in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (84,469 ) $ (205,031 ) $ (116,352 ) $ (218,772 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,012 15,476 32,096 30,096 Stock-based compensation 289,845 265,785 525,426 439,416 Deferred income taxes (8,618 ) 3,291 (3,305 ) 4,813 Gain on a non-cash sale of a controlling interest of a subsidiary — (2,066 ) (1,378 ) (45,158 ) Net loss on strategic investments 1,442 7,563 7,690 19,076 Net foreign currency loss (gain) 2,237 (2,203 ) 2,418 (5,828 ) Other 154 112 286 230 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net (156,163 ) (107,805 ) (46,675 ) (46,491 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (486 ) (2,690 ) (23,542 ) (25,367 ) Accounts payable 33,648 18,587 623 49,734 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 59,140 58,260 (12,191 ) (50,183 ) Deferred revenue 135,852 101,246 91,454 91,401 Net cash provided by operating activities 289,594 150,525 456,550 242,967 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (844,727 ) — (844,727 ) (600 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,333 ) (4,040 ) (9,002 ) (20,536 ) Purchases of strategic investments (250 ) (1,100 ) (4,000 ) (9,450 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (69,783 ) — (139,146 ) (10,000 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 16,150 18,750 16,150 47,700 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and strategic investments 41,513 363 61,392 621 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (862,430 ) 13,973 (919,333 ) 7,735 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of term loan facility (12,500 ) — (12,500 ) — Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (101,773 ) — (167,652 ) — Proceeds from other financing arrangements — — — 1,396 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (114,273 ) — (180,152 ) 1,396 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,063 3,522 783 (1,417 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (683,046 ) 168,020 (642,152 ) 250,681 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,144,809 1,469,949 2,103,915 1,386,686 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale — — — 602 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,461,763 $ 1,637,969 $ 1,461,763 $ 1,637,969

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Martin Lam



IR@atlassian.com

Media Contact

Marie-Claire Maple



press@atlassian.com

Read full story here