Atlassian Announces Date for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

TEAM, Anywhere/NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.

Webcast Details

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website (https://investors.atlassian.com), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our agile & DevOps, IT service management and work management software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. The majority of the Fortune 500 and over 250,000 companies of all sizes worldwide – including NASA, Kiva, Deutsche Bank, and Salesforce – rely on our solutions to help their teams work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Martin Lam

IR@atlassian.com

Media Contact
Marie-Claire Maple

press@atlassian.com

