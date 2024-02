AtlasClear Holdings to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on March 6th

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (“AtlasClear Holdings”) (NYSE: ATCH) today announced it expects to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on March 6th, 2024, in celebration of its public listing on the NYSE American LLC under the trading symbol “ATCH”, following the closing of the business combination (the “transaction”) between AtlasClear, Inc. (“AtlasClear”) and Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (“Quantum”).

Chief Strategy Officer of AtlasClear Holdings, John Schaible, is expected to ring the bell alongside other members of the leadership team of AtlasClear Holdings, including:

Robert McBey, Chief Executive Officer

Craig Ridenhour, Chief Business Development Officer

Steve Carlson, Director

James Tabacchi, Director

Sandip Patel, Director

The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. ET and interested parties may tune in to a live stream on the NYSE’s website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on NYSE’s YouTube and Facebook pages and on Twitter @NYSE.

About AtlasClear

AtlasClear plans to build a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm that would create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The strategic goal of AtlasClear is to have a fully vertically integrated suite of cloud-based products including account opening, trade execution, risk management, regulatory reporting and settlement. The team that will lead AtlasClear consists of respected financial services industry veterans that have founded and led other companies in the industry including Penson Clearing, Southwest Securities, NexTrade and Anderen Bank.

About the Financial Technology

The nature of the combined entity is expected to be supported by robust, proven, financial technologies with a full suite that will enable the flow of business and success of the enterprise. The combined entity is expected to have a full exchange platform for a spectrum of financial products. In addition, the combined entity is expected to have a full prime brokerage and, following the completion of the proposed acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming (“Commercial Bancorp”), a prime banking platform with complete front-end delivery. The enterprise is anticipated to offer a fixed income risk management platform which can be expanded to a diverse application on financial products.

AtlasClear Holdings is expected to be run by a new digital suite of technologies that became part of the transaction at closing.

About Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.

Wilson-Davis & Co. Inc. (“Wilson-Davis”) is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer. The company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Organization. In addition, Wilson-Davis is a member of DTCC as well as the National Securities Clearing Corporation. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas, Texas. Wilson-Davis has been servicing the investment community since 1968, with satellite offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

About Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming

Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers State Bank (“FSB”) and has been servicing the local community in Pine Bluffs, WY since 1915. It has focused the majority of its services on private and corporate banking. A member of the Federal Reserve, FSB is expected to be a strategic asset for AtlasClear Holdings’ long-term business model.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear’s current views with respect to, among other things, the future operations and financial performance of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foreseeable,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “proposed” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trends,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) AtlasClear’s expectations as to various operational results and market conditions, (ii) AtlasClear’s anticipated growth strategy, including the proposed acquisition of Commercial Bancorp, (iii) anticipated benefits of the transaction and proposed acquisition and (iv) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on the current expectations of AtlasClear Holdings and its management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting AtlasClear Holdings will be those that are anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of AtlasClear Holdings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that AtlasClear’s acquisition of Commercial Bancorp and its subsidiary bank, FSB, does not close as a result of the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing such acquisition (including, without limitation, the receipt of approval of Commercial Bancorp’s stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals); failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of AtlasClear Holdings to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and strategic alliance third parties, and to retain its management and key employees; estimates of AtlasClear Holdings financial performance being materially incorrect predictions; AtlasClear’s failure to complete the proposed acquisition on favorable terms to AtlasClear or at all; AtlasClear Holdings’ inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the proposed acquisition and previous acquisitions; AtlasClear Holdings’ inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with Pacsquare; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear Holdings targets; slowdowns in securities or cryptocurrency trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear Holdings or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof; and other factors, risks and uncertainties, including those that were included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the final proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC, and those included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Quantum’s 2022 Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the SEC. AtlasClear Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as of the date hereof. Plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements may not be achieved and no one should place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. AtlasClear Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

