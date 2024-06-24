AtlasClear Holdings to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium, Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 25th, at 3:30 P.M. E.T.

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (“AtlasClear Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ATCH), announced today that the Company’s Executive Chairman, John Schaible, and its President, Craig Ridenhour, have been invited to present at the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 25th, at 3:30 P.M. E.T.

Our Company intends to participate in the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium. The virtual event will focus on the evolving Fintech industry, featuring survivors and emerging companies in specialty finance, payments, and real estate that have integrated advanced technology into their business models. At the symposium, senior management of these companies, including the ones listed below, are expected to talk about their growth plans.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings plans to build a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm that would create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The goal of AtlasClear Holdings is to have a fully vertically integrated suite of cloud-based products including account opening, trade execution, risk management, regulatory reporting and settlement. The team that leads AtlasClear Holdings consists of respected financial services industry veterans that have founded and led other companies in the industry including Penson Clearing, Southwest Securities, NexTrade and Anderen Bank.

About the Financial Technology

We are supported by robust financial technologies that we believe will enable the flow of business and success of the enterprise. Our goal is to have a full exchange platform for a spectrum of financial products. In addition, we expect to have a full prime brokerage and, following the completion of the proposed acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming (“Commercial Bancorp”), a prime banking platform with complete front-end delivery. The enterprise is anticipated to offer a fixed income risk management platform which can be expanded to a diverse application on financial products.

About Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.

Wilson-Davis & Co. Inc. (“Wilson-Davis”) is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer. The company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Organization. In addition, Wilson-Davis is a member of DTCC as well as the National Securities Clearing Corporation. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas, Texas. Wilson-Davis has been servicing the investment community since 1968, with satellite offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

About Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming

Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers State Bank (“FSB”) and has been servicing the local community in Pine Bluffs, WY since 1915. It has focused the majority of its services on private and corporate banking. A member of the Federal Reserve, FSB is expected to be a strategic asset for AtlasClear Holdings’ long-term business model.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, the future operations and financial performance of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foreseeable,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “proposed” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trends,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) AtlasClear’s expectations as to various operational results, (ii) AtlasClear’s anticipated growth strategy, including the proposed acquisition of Commercial Bancorp, (iii) anticipated benefits of the transaction and proposed acquisition and (iv) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on the current expectations of AtlasClear Holdings and its management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting AtlasClear Holdings will be those that are anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of AtlasClear Holdings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: AtlasClear’s inability to successfully integrate, and/or realize the anticipated benefits of, the acquisition of Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc. and the technology acquired from Pacsquare Technologies LLC (the “Transaction”); failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of AtlasClear Holdings to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and strategic alliance third parties, and to retain its management and key employees; AtlasClear Holdings’ inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the Transaction and other potential acquisitions; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear Holdings targets; slowdowns in securities or cryptocurrency trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear Holdings or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof; and other factors, risks and uncertainties, including those that were included under the heading “Risk Factors” in AtlasClear Holdings’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SECon April 16, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. AtlasClear Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as of the date hereof. Plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements may not be achieved and no one should place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. AtlasClear Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

