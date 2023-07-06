ATLAS Space Operations Launches Freedom Space™ to Support Critical Government Missions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATLAS Space Operations, the leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, today announced the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Freedom Space Technologies™ (DBA Freedom Space™). Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, this new venture is a deliberate move by ATLAS Space Operations to provide solutions that support the success of government missions and advance the capabilities of the space industry.





Due to the growing government’s stated need to take advantage of commercial space capabilities, Freedom Space is purpose built to support unique requirements, including classified missions, of the United States Department of Defense and the National Security Space organizations. By providing innovative and reliable ground-based satellite communications solutions, Freedom Space will play a vital role in enabling government entities to achieve their strategic objectives and ensure mission success.

Leveraging the heritage of ATLAS Space Operations’ Freedom Ground Software as a Service and its federated global ground network, Freedom Space will offer mission solutions, products, and services. Freedom Space will ensure the highest level of data security, reliability, and responsiveness for government agencies. Furthermore, Freedom Space will work closely with government agencies to develop strategic partnerships to drive innovation and address emerging challenges in the space domain.

“The launch of Freedom Space represents a strategic and significant milestone for ATLAS Space Operations and our commitment to providing exceptional solutions for government agencies,” shares T.I. Weintraub, Chief Growth Officer of ATLAS Space Operations and CEO and President of Freedom Space. “By establishing Freedom Space, we are better able to support National Security Space mission requirements and offer additional capacity and resilience to the government’s networks.”

ATLAS Space Operations remains committed to delivering world-class mission assurance and making space accessible for all. With the launch of Freedom Space, the company is further demonstrating its position as the trusted partner for offering resilient space communications.

About ATLAS Space Operations

ATLAS Space Operations is the leading provider of Ground Software as a Service™ in the space communications industry. ATLAS has been recognized by the World Teleport Association as one of the fastest-growing teleport operators in the world for the past three years. For 2023, ATLAS’ Freedom™ software was recognized as a finalist for Technology of the Year by both Via Satellite and World Teleport Association; and ranked #30 on Fortune America’s Most Innovative Companies. ATLAS combines the Freedom™ Software Platform and its global antenna network to achieve its mission of connecting humanity through space. To learn more, visit atlasspace.com.

