Atlas Appoints Jim McCoy as New Chief Executive Officer to Enhance Global Enterprise Partnerships

Global Leader Joins International Tech Firm to Support Work Management Solutions

Atlas, the pioneer of the direct model for Employer of Record (EOR) services, appoints human capital industry veteran Jim McCoy as its new Chief Executive Officer. McCoy succeeds Rick Hammell, who remains Atlas' majority shareholder and chairman of the board.





Under Jim’s strategic direction, Atlas will continue to make a global impact through its enterprise-grade technology platform and solutions, allowing companies to expand to over 160 countries quickly and compliantly. Atlas’ expert team and continued innovations will transform the future of work by helping companies deploy a global workforce without needing a local entity or multiple third-party providers.

“Throughout his career, Jim has been recognized as a transformational leader. His international client servicing background and strength in building scalable and efficient solutions for enterprises, while still prioritizing the local user experience, is exactly what makes him a fit for Atlas,” said Rick Hammell, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Atlas. “He understands our mission and is ingrained into what modern organizations need to sustain talent and grow beyond borders. This is a new era for Atlas, and I am confident Jim’s leadership and experience will usher in great innovation and success for our employees and clients.”

Jim brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience to Atlas. Prior to joining Atlas, McCoy spent 14 years at ManpowerGroup, where he grew and led the largest provider of recruitment outsourcing by revenue, expanding the operation into 56 countries and managing over 250,000 placements for his clients annually. Most recently, he led Enterprise Sales for ManpowerGroup in North America, where his team was responsible for the 350 largest client engagements in the region.

“I am thrilled to join a team of HXM leaders and problem solvers that are pushing the boundaries and transforming what the global workforce looks like,” said Jim McCoy, CEO of Atlas. “Over the years, Rick Hammell has revolutionized the future of work by turning Atlas into a global leader. As the new CEO of Atlas, I aim to ensure Atlas remains a pioneer, pushes boundaries and fosters a positive work environment. Together, we will explore new opportunities and innovations to further serve our clients across the globe.”

About Atlas

As the largest direct Employer of Record (EOR), Atlas’s technology platform focuses on the human experience of work for both the employer and the employee. Supported by industry experts, Atlas provides flexible workforce solutions that enable companies to expand across borders, onboard talent, manage compliance, and pay their global workforce independently — without the need for a local entity or multiple third-party providers.

