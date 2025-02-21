Atlantic.Net Scores Multi-Year Partnership with San Jose Earthquakes

Premier Provider Strengthens its Presence in Silicon Valley as the Official Cloud Hosting Platform with Major League Soccer Team

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AcceleratedComputeProvider--Atlantic.Net, a premier provider of innovative and reliable cloud services and hosting solutions, has signed a multi-year partnership with Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes (Quakes), becoming the team’s Official Cloud Server Hosting Platform and Official Accelerated Compute Provider.

“Our secure and high-performance cloud solutions will provide a perfect fit to equip the Earthquakes with the technological advancements to further achieve their IT goals,” said Marty Puranik, CEO of Atlantic.net. “As an organization that shares our passion for innovation and excellence, we look forward to working with the San Jose Earthquakes team of professionals.”

Forming its partnership just before the Quakes’ season opener game on Feb. 22, 2025, fans will first see Atlantic.Net’s presence as a promotional sponsor partner at the stadium. In the next phase of the partnership, Atlantic.Net will pivot the deployment of its cloud services for the Quakes, allowing the organization to save costs on infrastructure and take advantage of managed services to further decrease its information technology costs.

Atlantic.Net's cutting-edge cloud platform and accelerated computing solutions will provide the Quakes the opportunity to power their next-generation applications, including AI and machine learning initiatives. This partnership provides a perfect platform to enhance the team's ability to analyze data, improve performance, and engage with fans in new and innovative ways.

“We’re excited about partnering with Atlantic.Net,” said San Jose Earthquakes Chief Strategy Officer Ian Anderson. “Being based in Silicon Valley, we’re always looking to work with leaders in technology and find ways to optimize our infrastructure. Atlantic.Net’s award-winning hosting solutions and services make them a welcome addition to our partner roster.”

This marks the second time a professional sports team has partnered with Atlantic.Net, following The National Basketball Association’s Orlando Magic partnership established in 2009.

About Atlantic.Net

Established in 1994, Atlantic.Net is a privately-owned, global cloud services provider that delivers innovative and reliable hosting solutions. Focusing on security, compliance, and customer support, Atlantic.Net offers a wide range of services, including GPU hosting, an award-winning Cloud Platform, HIPAA-compliant hosting, dedicated hosting, and colocation to a large roster of organizations in a variety of industries. Atlantic.Net provides mission-critical services from eight global data center regions located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia. For more information, visit Atlantic.Net or connect with us on Facebook, X(Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About the San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes, one of Major League Soccer’s original teams, are the epicenter for soccer in Northern California, playing at the highest professional level in the United States. The club won MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003 and took home Supporters’ Shields in 2005 and 2012. The club is based out of PayPal Park, an 18,000-seat soccer-specific stadium that opened in 2015 and is the first cloud-enabled venue in MLS. The organization was originally founded in 1974 in the North American Soccer League, and in 2024 celebrated its 50th anniversary of positively impacting communities around Northern California. The club’s nonprofit arm, the Quakes Foundation, focuses on health and fitness initiatives for local underserved youth and fighting food insecurity. For more information about the Earthquakes, visit www.sjearthquakes.com.

