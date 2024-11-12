ATLANTIC-ACM Announces 2024 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATT–Leading TMT consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM announced its 2024 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards based on the 27th annual U.S. Wholesale Report Card study. The awards are based on detailed reviews from ~350 unique customers that rate each of the providers from which they currently buy services. Since most respondents rate multiple carriers, the study generates a total of 1,300+ carrier specific evaluations, rating each operator across numerous service and product categories.





The U.S. Wholesale study covers metro and long-haul wholesale services across several different voice and data products. The study provides quantifiable metrics on current wholesale trends and real-time insights into evolving purchasing dynamics and priorities. It enables carriers to benchmark their performance against the broader U.S. wholesale industry and key competitors, helping them identify operational and product strengths and weaknesses, refine their value proposition, and uncover new opportunity areas.

Network Performance remains the leading factor for wholesale customers’ buying decisions, with Price and Service Delivery following closely. Network Security has continued to grow in importance, reflecting its increasing impact on decision-making. Although Customer Service and Ease of Doing Business have slightly decreased in emphasis compared to 2023, they remain key differentiators in purchasing decisions. Growing demand for bandwidth is driving wholesale buyers to increase spending on Wavelength, Broadband, DIA, and Wireless services, while Private Line continues to decline. Among secondary wholesale products, respondents continue to indicate higher penetration rates for Colocation. Security products such as DDoS Mitigation, Managed Firewall, and Cloud Based Firewall show the highest future purchase intent.

ATLANTIC-ACM recognizes the top Large ILEC & Cable and CLEC & Fiber players in each major operational category, along with those achieving the highest combined average for quality and price ratings (value) in data and voice. The winners for ATLANTIC-ACM’s 2024 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards are:

The 2024 Large ILEC & Cable Winners are:

AT&T : Network Performance, Data Value

: Network Performance, Data Value Comcast : Voice Value

: Voice Value Spectrum Enterprise : Billing, Customer Service

: Billing, Customer Service Verizon : Brand, Sales Reps, Service Delivery

The 2024 CLEC & Fiber Winners are:

Arelion : Brand, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Customer Service, Data Value

: Brand, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Customer Service, Data Value Crown Castle : Sales Reps

: Sales Reps Sinch : Billing, Voice Value

