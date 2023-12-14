ATLANTIC-ACM Announces 2023 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATT–Leading TMT consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM announced its 2023 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards based on the 26th annual U.S. Wholesale Report Card study. The awards are based on detailed reviews from ~400 unique customers that rate each of the providers from which they currently buy services. Since most respondents rate multiple carriers, the study generates a total of 1,500+ carrier specific evaluations, rating each operator across numerous service and product categories.





The U.S. Wholesale study covers metro and long-haul wholesale services across several different voice and data products. The study delivers quantifiable metrics on current wholesale trends and real-time insights into shifting purchasing dynamics and buying priorities. The lets carriers benchmark their performance against the broader U.S. Wholesale industry, and individual competitors, to better understand their operational and product strengths and weaknesses and hone their value proposition and opportunity areas.

Network Performance and Price remain top of mind for wholesale customers when making a final buying decision, but customer-facing operations including Service Delivery and Customer Service, as well as Ease of Doing Business serve to differentiate providers in a highly competitive market. Rising bandwidth demand continues to push wholesale buyers to spend more on Wavelength, Broadband, DIA, and Dark Fiber, while Private Line spend continues to decline.

Among secondary wholesale products, respondents indicated higher penetration rates for Colocation, and high future purchase intent for DDoS Mitigation and Managed Security products, as well as 5G and 3G/4G LTE.

ATLANTIC-ACM recognizes the top Large ILEC & Cable and CLEC & Fiber players in each major operational category, as well as for the highest combined average for quality and price ratings (value) in data and voice. The winners for ATLANTIC-ACM’s 2023 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards are:

Large ILEC & Cable Winners AT&T: Data Value Lumen: Billing, Customer Service, Voice Value Spectrum Enterprise: Sales Rep Verizon: Brand, Service Delivery, Network Performance

CLEC & Fiber Winners Bandwidth: Network Performance, Customer Service, Sales Reps (tied with Cogent), Voice Value Cogent: Service Delivery, Billing, Data Value, Sales Reps (tied with Bandwidth) Crown Castle: Brand



About ATLANTIC-ACM

Founded in 1991, ATLANTIC-ACM, is a leading strategic consulting firm to the telecom and technology sectors. ATLANTIC-ACM assists corporate and investor clients in evaluating strategic growth opportunities for successful investment, market entry, optimization, and long-term planning. For over thirty years, Boston-based ATLANTIC-ACM has helped leading companies identify opportunities, capture and retain market share, and navigate changing market dynamics, economies, and technologies. For more information, please contact ATLANTIC-ACM at inquiries@atlantic-acm.com or visit ATLANTIC-ACM’s website at http://www.atlantic-acm.com.

