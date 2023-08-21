ATLANTIC-ACM Announces 2023 U.S. Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cogent–Leading research consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM announced its 2023 U.S. Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards. The awards are based on survey feedback from 1,290 business services buyers who provided over 3,500 carrier specific evaluations of service level and product quality for their current providers.





ATLANTIC-ACM introduced the Business Connectivity Report Card survey in 2006 to give service providers a truly impartial customer experience benchmarking data along with insights on shifting purchase dynamics and customer buying priorities.

Changing customer needs and technologies drive constant evolution in the wireline business services market. Network Performance, Network Security, Price, and Customer Service continue to be the most important buying considerations for enterprise and SMB customers. Customers continue to decrease spend on and/or migrate away from Legacy Voice and IP VPN/MPLS in favor of more cost effective and higher capacity Waves, DIA, Broadband, Ethernet, and VoIP. End-user demand for additional continues to increase, particularly for Security, Managed Services, and Wireless data connectivity.

ATLANTIC-ACM gives awards across two carrier groups, Large Service Providers and Midsized Service Providers, which are segmented based on total estimated wireline revenue. ATLANTIC-ACM recognizes the top Large Service Providers and Midsized Providers in each major operational category, as well as the highest combined average for quality and price ratings (value) in data and voice.

The 2023 winners for Large Service Providers are:

Verizon: Brand, Network Performance, Billing

Brand, Network Performance, Billing Comcast Business: Sales Reps, Service Delivery, Customer Service (tied with Cox), Data Value

Sales Reps, Service Delivery, Customer Service (tied with Cox), Data Value Spectrum Enterprise: Voice Value

Voice Value Cox: Customer Service (tied with Comcast Business)

The 2023 winners for Midsized Service Providers are:

Crown Castle: Brand, Sales Reps, Customer Service, Network Performance (tied with Cogent)

Brand, Sales Reps, Customer Service, Network Performance (tied with Cogent) Cogent: Service Delivery, Billing, Network Performance (tied with Crown Castle), Data Value

Service Delivery, Billing, Network Performance (tied with Crown Castle), Data Value Vonage: Voice Value

