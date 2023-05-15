Atlanta-Based Swift Health Medical Group Has Adopted Remote Patient Monitoring to Extend Patient Care Beyond the Clinic

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In order to help improve patient care for patients with chronic conditions, Swift Health Medical Group (“Swift”) https://www.swifturgentcare.com an innovative primary care and urgent care group has adopted remote patient monitoring (“RPM”) program. New RPM care and reimbursement guidelines set by CMS allows the Physicians to utilize technology to monitor patients remotely and enhanced analytics are enabling clinicians to effectively monitor, interact, and treat patients remotely.

Using a software platform, and FDA approved clinical devices with cellular technology and a virtual monitoring care team of licensed clinical staff that provides the continuity of care for patients enrolled in the RPM program, the clinical staff records the patient clinical interactions and vital signs are collected and transmitted to the treating clinicians. Therefore, if the patient’s vital signs, e.g., blood pressure, weight, continuous glucose monitoring etc. are not within the designated acceptable range, the patients would be contacted, and physicians notified.

“We view our RPM program as an extension of our clinic,” said Dr. Felix Bonsu, CEO of Swift Health Medical Group. “Now when I prescribe medication for say hypertension, we can measure and monitor the clinical impact to the patient in real time.”

Among Swift’s partners is HealthIQ Solutions, a Georgia-based healthcare technology startup https://healthiqsolutions.com that is playing a key role in the RPM services by providing the remote monitoring clinical staff and by tracking and measuring patient vitals using RPM devices and assisting the Physicians in their clinical decisions.

