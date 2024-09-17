Home Business Wire Atkore Inc. to Attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that John Deitzer, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.


To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com/.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation.

To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Lisa Winter

Vice President – Communications

708-225-2453

AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:

Matthew Kline

Vice President – Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2116

Investors@atkore.com

