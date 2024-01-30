Home Business Wire Atkore Inc. Initiates Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire

Atkore Inc. Initiates Quarterly Dividend

di Business Wire

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 27, 2024. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the Company as part of its new dividend program, which was announced during the presentation of its updated capital deployment model and Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 earnings release on November 17, 2023.


About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Lisa Winter

Vice President – Communications

708-225-2453

AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:
John Deitzer

Vice President – Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2124

Investors@atkore.com

Articoli correlati

Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the...
Continua a leggere

Zapata AI to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Webinar on February 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Webinar will detail how Zapata AI’s quantum techniques for generative AI can help enterprises solve complex industrial-scale problems.BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zapata...
Continua a leggere

First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 53 Cents Per Share

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php