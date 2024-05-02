Home Business Wire Atkore Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock payable on May 31, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 21, 2024.


About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Lisa Winter

Vice President – Communications

708-225-2453

AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:
Matthew Kline

Vice President – Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2116

Investors@atkore.com

