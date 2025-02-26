Atkore Inc. Announces Scott Teerlinck Joins as President-Commercial Operations

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced Scott Teerlinck will join in the newly created role of President-Commercial Operations, effective April 1, 2025.

Mr. Teerlinck will oversee the Electrical Sales organization that is currently led by Ms. Melissa Kidd, who previously announced her planned retirement in July 2025. Additionally, he will have expanded responsibilities for other key customer touchpoints, such as the Company’s nationwide footprint of regional service centers.

“Scott is a proven leader with significant experience and knowledge of the electrical industry, including manufacturing and distribution. This broad perspective will be advantageous as Atkore focuses on strategic growth opportunities by meeting customers’ evolving business needs and enhancing their experiences with us,” commented Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO.

“Coming from a distributor that partnered with Atkore, I am very familiar with their mission to be the customer’s first choice, and I am excited to join their team in support of this pursuit. Additionally, I am eager to build upon Atkore’s foundation of quality and customer focus and believe my previous experiences and perspectives will be helpful as we work together to positively impact our customers, distributor partners, employees, and shareholders,” added Scott Teerlinck.

Most recently, Mr. Teerlinck was President and CEO of Crescent Electric Supply, a semi-national independent distributor serving contractors, commercial, and industrial customers with a broad line of electrical, lighting, automation and datacom products. Prior to that, Mr. Teerlinck was President of Werner Electric Supply, a privately held distributor of automation, electrical, lighting, and datacom solutions. Mr. Teerlinck began his career at Rockwell Automation, where during his 18-year tenure he had increasing responsibility in both global and regional sales and support functions, marketing, P&L, and operations for Rockwell’s plant services business.

Mr. Teerlinck earned a Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also has served as a Director on numerous industry Boards, including IMARK Electrical, IMARK Group, The National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED), and VANTAGE Electrical Group.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.2B in sales in fiscal year 2024, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

