Atkore Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that the Company will release its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.





Conference Call Information Dial In: 888-330-2446 (US & Canada) 240-789-2732 (International) Conf ID: 5592214

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Replay Information Dial In: 800-770-2030 (US & Canada) 609-800-9909 (International) Conf ID: 5592214

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

