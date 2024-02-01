Atkore Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales of $798.5 million, down 4.2% versus prior year

Net income per diluted share decreased by $0.59 versus prior year to $3.61; Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased by $0.49 versus prior year to $4.12

Net income decreased by $35.1 million versus prior year to $138.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $50.3 million versus prior year to $213.5 million

Full-year Adjusted net income per diluted share outlook increased to $16.50 to $17.50

On January 30, 2024, Atkore’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 27, 2024.





HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (the “Company” or “Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) announced earnings for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended December 29, 2023.

“Atkore is off to a great start for fiscal 2024, with double digit organic volume growth in the first quarter driven by contributions across all key product areas,” said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to expect low double digit volume growth for the full year as we continue to realize the benefits from the investments we’ve made in the business, including the ongoing start up and ramp up of our new facility in Hobart, Indiana. Given our performance in the first quarter, we are raising our fiscal 2024 outlook for Adjusted EPS.”

Waltz continued, “As we remain focused on our strategic initiatives and investing in the future of our company, we continued to execute our balanced capital allocation strategy by deploying $44 million in capital expenditures and repurchasing $96 million in shares in the first quarter. In addition, I am proud to highlight the declaration our first quarterly dividend earlier this week. This is a significant milestone for our company made possible by the transformation and structural improvements we’ve achieved over the past several years. With our broad portfolio of electrical infrastructure products and strong secular trends driving future growth, we remain confident in our future.”

2024 First Quarter Results

Three months ended (in thousands) December 29,



2023 December 30,



2022 Change % Change Net sales Electrical $ 593,661 $ 638,705 $ (45,044 ) (7.1 )% Safety & Infrastructure 205,127 195,259 9,868 5.1 % Eliminations (306 ) (143 ) (163 ) 114.0 % Consolidated operations $ 798,481 $ 833,821 $ (35,340 ) (4.2 )% Net income $ 138,381 $ 173,492 $ (35,111 ) (20.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA Electrical $ 204,360 $ 243,836 $ (39,476 ) (16.2 )% Safety & Infrastructure 19,512 33,404 (13,892 ) (41.6 )% Unallocated (10,349 ) (13,395 ) 3,046 (22.7 )% Consolidated operations $ 213,523 $ 263,845 $ (50,322 ) (19.1 )%

Net sales decreased by $35.3 million or 4.2% to $798.5 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023, compared to $833.8 million for the three months ended December 30, 2022. The decrease in net sales is primarily attributed to decreased average selling prices across the Company’s products of $130.4 million as a result of expected pricing normalization and the economic value of solar tax credits to be transferred to certain customers of $14.9 million. This decrease was partially offset by increased sales volume of $106.2 million.

Gross profit decreased by $43.8 million, or 13.1%, to $290.5 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023, as compared to $334.4 million for the prior-year period. Gross margin decreased to 36.4% for the three months ended December 29, 2023, as compared to 40.1% for the prior-year period. Gross profit decreased primarily due to declines in average selling prices of $130.4 million partially offset by slower declines in the costs of steel, copper and PVC resin of $62.3 million.

Net income decreased by $35.1 million, or 20.2%, to $138.4 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023 compared to $173.5 million for the prior-year period primarily due to lower gross profit and higher selling, general and administrative costs and intangible amortization, partially offset by lower income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $50.3 million, or 19.1%, to $213.5 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023 compared to $263.8 million for the three months ended December 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit.

Net income per diluted share prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) was $3.61 for the three months ended December 29, 2023, as compared to $4.20 in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased by $0.49 to $4.12 for the three months ended December 29, 2023, as compared to $4.61 in the prior year period. The decrease in diluted earnings per share is primarily attributed to lower net income.

Segment Results

Electrical

Net sales decreased by $45.0 million, or 7.1%, to $593.7 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023 compared to $638.7 million for the three months ended December 30, 2022. The decrease in net sales is primarily attributed to decreased average selling prices of $114.3 million as a result of expected pricing normalization and partially offset by increased sales volume of $65.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 29, 2023 decreased by $39.5 million, or 16.2%, to $204.4 million from $243.8 million for the three months ended December 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased to 34.4% for the three months ended December 29, 2023 compared to 38.2% for the three months ended December 30, 2022. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins was largely due to lower average selling prices over input costs.

Safety & Infrastructure

Net sales increased by $9.9 million, or 5.1%, for the three months ended December 29, 2023 to $205.1 million compared to $195.3 million for the three months ended December 30, 2022. The increase is primarily attributed to higher volumes of $40.8 million, partially offset by decreased average selling prices of $16.1 million driven by lower input costs of steel and the economic value of solar tax credits to be transferred to certain customers of $14.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $13.9 million, or 41.6%, to $19.5 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023 compared to $33.4 million for the three months ended December 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased to 9.5% for the three months ended December 29, 2023 compared to 17.1% for the three months ended December 30, 2022. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was largely due to lower average selling prices over input costs.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

On January 30, 2024, the Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 27, 2024. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the Company as part of its new dividend program that was previously announced in November 2023.

Full-Year Outlook1

The Company is maintaining its estimate for fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $900 million to $950 million, and increasing its estimate for Adjusted net income per diluted share to be in the range of $16.50 – $17.50.

The Company notes that this perspective may vary due to changes in assumptions or market conditions and other factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Conference Call Information

Atkore management will host a conference call today, February 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the Company’s financial results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or (240) 789-2732 (international). The call will be available for replay until February 15, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 for domestic callers, or for international callers, (647) 362-9199. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 5592214.

Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

To learn more about the Company, please visit the Company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com.

1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking full-year 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not being provided as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliations. Accordingly, we are relying on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K to exclude these reconciliations.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial outlook. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “aims,” “projects,” “is optimistic,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes, including, without limitation, our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the market in which we operate, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, and the development of the market in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

A number of important factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: declines in, and uncertainty regarding, the general business and economic conditions in the United States and international markets in which we operate; weakness or another downturn in the United States non-residential construction industry; widespread outbreak of diseases, changes in prices of raw materials; pricing pressure, reduced profitability, or loss of market share due to intense competition; availability and cost of third-party freight carriers and energy; high levels of imports of products similar to those manufactured by us; changes in federal, state, local and international governmental regulations and trade policies; adverse weather conditions; increased costs relating to future capital and operating expenditures to maintain compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; reduced spending by, deterioration in the financial condition of, or other adverse developments, including inability or unwillingness to pay our invoices on time, with respect to one or more of our top customers; increases in our working capital needs, which are substantial and fluctuate based on economic activity and the market prices for our main raw materials, including as a result of failure to collect, or delays in the collection of, cash from the sale of manufactured products; work stoppage or other interruptions of production at our facilities as a result of disputes under existing collective bargaining agreements with labor unions or in connection with negotiations of new collective bargaining agreements, as a result of supplier financial distress, or for other reasons; changes in our financial obligations relating to pension plans that we maintain in the United States; reduced production or distribution capacity due to interruptions in the operations of our facilities or those of our key suppliers; loss of a substantial number of our third-party agents or distributors or a dramatic deviation from the amount of sales they generate; security threats, attacks, or other disruptions to our information systems, or failure to comply with complex network security, data privacy and other legal obligations or the failure to protect sensitive information; possible impairment of goodwill or other long-lived assets as a result of future triggering events, such as declines in our cash flow projections or customer demand and changes in our business and valuation assumptions; safety and labor risks associated with the manufacture and in the testing of our products; product liability, construction defect and warranty claims and litigation relating to our various products, as well as government inquiries and investigations, and consumer, employment, tort and other legal proceedings; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other material proprietary rights; risks inherent in doing business internationally; changes in foreign laws and legal systems, including as a result of Brexit; our inability to introduce new products effectively or implement our innovation strategies; our inability to continue importing raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods; the incurrence of liabilities and the issuance of additional debt or equity in connection with acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures and the failure of indemnification provisions in our acquisition agreements to fully protect us from unexpected liabilities; failure to manage acquisitions successfully, including identifying, evaluating, and valuing acquisition targets and integrating acquired companies, businesses or assets; the incurrence of additional expenses, increases in the complexity of our supply chain and potential damage to our reputation with customers resulting from regulations related to “conflict minerals”; disruptions or impediments to the receipt of sufficient raw materials resulting from various anti-terrorism security measures; restrictions contained in our debt agreements; failure to generate cash sufficient to pay the principal of, interest on, or other amounts due on our debt; failure to generate cash sufficient to pay dividends; challenges attracting and retaining key personnel or high-quality employees; future changes to tax legislation; failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations or to raise sufficient funds in the capital markets to satisfy existing obligations and support the development of our business; and other risks and factors described from time to time in documents that we file with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial information, not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliations below in this press release for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating the performance of our business and in the preparation of our annual operating budgets as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude unallocated expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, certain legal matters, and other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, insurance recovery related to damages of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions, realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans and related forward currency derivatives, gain on purchase of business, loss on assets held for sale, restructuring costs and transaction costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net sales.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating the performance of our business.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share

We use Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company’s results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure provide an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and or non-cash items. We define Adjusted net income as net income before stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, intangible asset amortization, certain legal matters and other items, and the income tax expense or benefit on the foregoing adjustments that are subject to income tax. We define Adjusted net income per share as basic and diluted net income per share excluding the per share impact of stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, certain legal matters and other items, and the income tax expense or benefit on the foregoing adjustments that are subject to income tax.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides meaningful information regarding the Company’s liquidity.

ATKORE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net sales $ 798,481 $ 833,821 Cost of sales 507,941 499,468 Gross profit 290,540 334,353 Selling, general and administrative 100,615 89,977 Intangible asset amortization 14,467 12,796 Operating income 175,458 231,580 Interest expense, net 7,793 9,488 Other expense, net 12 41 Income before income taxes 167,653 222,051 Income tax expense 29,272 48,559 Net income $ 138,381 $ 173,492 Net income per share Basic $ 3.66 $ 4.26 Diluted $ 3.61 $ 4.20

ATKORE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 29, 2023 September 30, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 380,922 $ 388,114 Accounts receivable, less allowance for current and expected credit losses of $6,265 and $5,179, respectively 517,634 559,854 Inventories, net 493,637 493,852 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,951 96,670 Total current assets 1,498,144 1,538,490 Property, plant and equipment, net 586,983 559,041 Intangible assets, net 381,205 394,372 Goodwill 312,960 311,106 Right-of-use assets, net 144,828 120,747 Deferred tax assets 569 546 Other long-term assets 10,703 10,707 Total Assets $ 2,935,392 $ 2,935,009 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 248,261 292,734 Income tax payable 4,625 6,322 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 30,516 45,576 Customer liabilities 131,121 121,576 Lease obligations 17,883 16,230 Other current liabilities 72,951 82,166 Total current liabilities 505,357 564,604 Long-term debt 763,225 762,687 Long-term lease obligations 129,050 105,517 Deferred tax liabilities 21,284 22,346 Other long-term liabilities 14,131 11,736 Total Liabilities 1,433,047 1,466,890 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 36,905,528 and 37,317,893 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 370 374 Additional paid-in capital 490,238 506,783 Retained earnings 1,035,897 994,902 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,160 ) (33,940 ) Total Equity 1,502,345 1,468,119 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,935,392 $ 2,935,009

ATKORE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 138,381 $ 173,492 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,020 25,967 Deferred income taxes (1,668 ) 3,275 Stock-based compensation 4,757 5,270 Amortization of right-of-use assets 6,140 3,538 Other non-cash adjustments to net income 2,074 1,410 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable 43,837 26,841 Inventories 2,015 11,565 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,140 ) (6,930 ) Accounts payable (42,014 ) (48,826 ) Accrued and other liabilities (15,946 ) (36,070 ) Income taxes (260 ) 38,787 Other, net 910 532 Net cash provided by operating activities 158,106 198,851 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (44,331 ) (35,006 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,973 ) (82,181 ) Net cash used in investing activities (50,304 ) (117,187 ) Financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for tax (21,299 ) (14,775 ) Repurchase of common stock (96,428 ) (150,056 ) Finance lease payments (427 ) — Net cash used for financing activities (118,154 ) (164,831 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,160 2,243 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,192 ) (80,924 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 388,114 388,751 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 380,922 $ 307,827

Contacts

Media Contact:

Lisa Winter



Vice President – Communications



708-225-2453



AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:

John Deitzer



Vice President – Treasury & Investor Relations



708-225-2124



Investors@atkore.com

Read full story here