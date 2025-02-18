Atkore Inc. Announces Divestiture of Northwest Polymers Recycling Business

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced the sale of Northwest Polymers, a post-industrial and post-commercial plastic recycler based in Molalla and Aurora, Oregon.

Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO, noted, “Atkore continually reviews the strategic direction of all aspects of our business, including potential acquisitions and divestitures. The sale of Northwest Polymers aligns with our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our commitment to drive value creation for our shareholders.”

In 2022, the Company acquired two separate but related Oregon-based companies doing business as Northwest Polymers and Cascade Poly Pipe & Conduit, a manufacturer specializing in smooth wall HDPE conduit. The sale of Northwest Polymers does not impact Atkore’s continued operations for the HDPE product, which primarily serves telecommunications, utility and datacom markets.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.2B in sales in fiscal year 2024, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

