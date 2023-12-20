Atkore Becomes a NECA National Premier Partner

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (“Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) today announced that it has made a three-year commitment to the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Premier Partner sponsorship program, starting January 1, 2024. The top-level sponsorship program connects NECA members to the leading companies in the electrical construction industry.





As a Premier Partner, Atkore will collaborate with NECA to deliver educational programs, training resources, and industry insights. Additionally, Atkore will showcase its brands, products and services to the electrical construction industry through hundreds of NECA events, publications and digital platforms.

“By sharing knowledge and expertise, Atkore aims to empower electrical contractors with the tools and information they need to excel in an ever-evolving industry,” said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO. “The Premier Partner sponsorship represents another milestone in Atkore’s commitment to the electrical industry, and our dedication to supporting the success of NECA and its electrical contractor members.”

NECA CEO David Long added, “Atkore has been a strong NECA participant historically, and the Premier Partner sponsorship further strengthens their role in the electrical industry. We’re pleased Atkore now joins a group of other elite companies that are dedicated to supporting electrical contractors and the continued growth of the industry.”

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

About NECA

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is the voice of the electrical construction industry, promoting the highest standards, safety, and quality workmanship in the electrical industry. NECA represents thousands of electrical contractors who bring power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States.

