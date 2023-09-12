athenahealth Names Neville Zar Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management

Zar joins athenahealth to further the company’s industry leadership in revenue cycle operations and services

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Neville Zar has joined the company as senior vice president, revenue cycle management. In this role, Zar will oversee all service delivery elements of athenahealth’s revenue cycle management product suite.





Over his more than 20-year career, Zar has held numerous senior revenue cycle management roles. Most recently he led the National Revenue Cycle Practice for Deloitte, where he was responsible for elevating revenue cycle performance for Deloitte’s healthcare provider clients. Prior to Deloitte, Zar was senior vice president & chief revenue officer for Steward Health Care, one of the largest for-profit healthcare systems in the United States, where he was responsible for all revenue cycle functions.

“I am proud to welcome Neville to athenahealth,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “Neville’s passion for developing talent, and his deep expertise in RCM and process improvement serving some of the nation’s largest and most complex healthcare providers, make him an excellent choice to lead such a critical part of our business.”

“I’m excited to be part of a winning team focused on building a world-class revenue cycle that delights our customers,” shared Zar.

Zar received a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting from the University of South Africa, and a post-graduate degree in Financial Management from the University of South Africa. He has written extensively about strategic revenue cycle management issues and has been a featured speaker at industry events such as HFMA and the Healthcare Business Insights National Convention.

