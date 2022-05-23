athenahealth Names John Hofmann Chief Financial Officer

Hofmann joins athenahealth leadership team to help propel the company’s next phase of growth

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that John Hofmann has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). In this role, Hofmann will oversee athenahealth’s financial organization to help drive the company’s growth and strategic goals. Hofmann takes the CFO role effective today, after the retirement of Luis Borgen on April 29, 2022.

Over his 25-year career, Hofmann has held numerous operational, financial, and corporate strategy roles. Most recently he served as CFO of Omnitracs, a leading fleet management and transportation technology company. Prior to Omnitracs, Hofmann was the CFO of Infogroup, a data and marketing technology business. He also has extensive technology investment management experience at private equity firms Silver Lake Sumeru and GTCR. He started his career in management consulting at McKinsey & Company.

“I am thrilled to welcome John to athenahealth,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “He brings a wealth of financial, operational, and strategic experience to our team and this role. It is a very exciting time for our company, and I look forward to partnering with John as we embark on the next stage of our journey to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all.”

“I am honored to join the incredible team at athenahealth,” said Hofmann. “I share the company’s commitment to innovation and its focus on providing software and technology solutions that enable improved physician productivity, patient engagement, and healthcare outcomes. I look forward to working with the many dedicated and talented people at the organization to further realize the company’s mission of transforming healthcare delivery.”

Hofmann, 47, received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

