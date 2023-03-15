athenahealth Names Caleb Anderson Chief Sales Officer

Anderson joins athenahealth’s leadership team to help the company drive its next phase of growth

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Caleb Anderson has joined the company as chief sales officer. In this role, Anderson will oversee athenahealth’s national sales division and be responsible for helping to drive top-line growth for the company.

Anderson brings nearly 20 years of sales and leadership experience to athenahealth. He most recently served as senior vice president of post-acute sales at Netsmart Technologies. Prior to Netsmart he was vice president of commercial sales for Livongo, which was acquired by Teladoc Health. Anderson started his career with Cerner Corporation, where he spent 15 years in a variety of key sales roles, ultimately rising to vice president of ambulatory and revenue cycle, where his teams consistently delivered double-digit annual revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caleb to athenahealth,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “With Caleb’s experience leading large, complex sales teams and driving strong results, I know he is the right leader to help us execute against our strategic priorities and growth goals.”

“I am honored to join athenahealth and work with the incredible talent in this organization,” said Anderson. “Having spent nearly my entire career in this space, I don’t believe there’s a better-positioned company in our industry. With its award-winning solutions and culture of innovation, athenahealth is playing a leading role in transforming the delivery of healthcare and improving the experience for both providers and patients. I am excited to join the athenahealth team and help the company deliver on its ambitious growth strategy.”

Anderson received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Kansas State University.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

