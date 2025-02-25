athenahealth and Abridge Partner to Deliver AI Designed for the Needs of Ambulatory Care Practices

Abridge joins athenahealth’s Ambient Notes, a Fully Integrated Documentation Solution Designed to Ease Clinician Burden

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for health care practices and systems nationwide, today announced a partnership with Abridge, the leading generative AI platform for clinical documentation. The two companies will work together to empower ambulatory care practices with seamlessly embedded, real-time ambient listening and generative AI capabilities.

“Today’s clinicians – particularly those in independent practices – are overwhelmed with regulatory, financial, and administrative burdens that get in the way of caring for patients. They need integrated, intuitive, and agile solutions that solve these problems and take away busy work, without adding more complexity. This is our primary focus at athenahealth, and we’re excited to partner with Abridge, a leader and innovator in this space, so that ambulatory practices of any size can access the latest and most innovative AI capabilities,” said Paul Brient, chief product officer at athenahealth.

Abridge will join athenahealth’s new Ambient Notes solution, currently available in limited release to more than 160,000 clinicians on the athenahealth network. athenahealth will continue to widen availability of the fully integrated solution throughout 2025. Ambient Notes allows industry-leading ambient solutions to embed directly into athenaOne, offering a seamless user experience for clinicians seeking simplicity and efficiency in clinical documentation. With Ambient Notes, clinicians can activate ambient listening, conduct a visit, then have AI-generated notes directly placed into the patient encounter for further review in seconds, all without leaving athenaOne. Ambient Notes grants users access to the most cutting-edge AI technology to improve both the clinician and patient experience.

“We are excited to deepen our integration with athenahealth and provide a seamless experience that leads to more clinically useful, compliant, and billable clinical documentation at the point of care,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, Abridge Founder and CEO. “Streamlining clinical and financial workflows for the many independent practices across the country will allow their clinicians to focus more on patient care.”

Today’s announcement reflects the two companies’ plans to explore future collaboration on clinician-centered innovation with a focus on the ambulatory care market. Both organizations are focused on leveraging generative AI to ease administrative burden, simplify and automate workflows, and bring more human touch to the clinician-patient experience.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The enterprise-grade AI platform transforms medical conversations into clinically useful and billable documentation at the point of care, reducing administrative burden and clinician burnout while improving patient experience. With deep EHR integration, support for 28+ languages, and 50+ specialties, Abridge is used across a wide range of care settings, including outpatient, emergency department, and inpatient.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade AI platform is purpose-built for healthcare. Supported by Linked Evidence, Abridge is the only solution that maps AI-generated summaries to source data, helping clinicians quickly trust and verify the output. As a pioneer in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standard for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

Abridge was recently awarded Best in KLAS for Ambient AI segment in addition to other accolades, including TIME Best Inventions of 2024, 2024 Forbes AI 50 List, and Fortune’s 2024 AI 50 Innovators.

