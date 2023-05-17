ATEC Expands ISO 17025 Scope to Include E-Field Probes

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Test Equipment Corporation (ATEC), a leading provider of test and measurement equipment rental, sales, and services, is pleased to announce the renewal of its ISO 17025 accreditation. This certification attests to ATEC’s competency in calibration for a wide range of equipment used in various industries.





Additionally, ATEC has expanded its scope of accreditation to include the ability to calibrate both E-Field Probes and RF Signal Generators up to 50 GHz. This expansion reflects ATEC’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional calibration services to its customers.

ISO 17025 accreditation is recognized globally as the standard for testing and calibration laboratories. This certification requires that laboratories meet rigorous requirements for quality management and technical competency. ATEC’s ISO 17025 accreditation renewal and expansion of calibration capabilities demonstrate the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest level of quality and precision in all its calibration services.

With the newly added capabilities, ATEC can provide customers with even more comprehensive calibration services, including the ability to calibrate a wider range of electronic testing and measurement equipment used in demanding applications.

“With the addition of E-Field Probes to our A2LA Scope of Accreditation, our customers will benefit from quicker turnaround times and quality calibration,” said Jamison Berg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “At ATEC, we take great pride in offering the highest quality calibration and measurement services to our customers.”

For more information on Advanced Test Equipment’s calibration services or to schedule a calibration, please visit https://www.atecorp.com/calibration-services.

About Advanced Test Equipment:

Advanced Test Equipment Corporation (ATEC) is a rental, sales, and service provider of test and measurement equipment for a variety of industries including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and environmental. We carry a broad range of test equipment from leading manufacturers, available for rent or purchase. With over 30 years in the industry, ATEC has become a trusted source for electronic testing and measurement equipment.

