ATEC America Shows LC71AR True Cash Management Machine at ATMIA

New Product Provides Powerful Safety and Functionality to any Cash-Driven Location

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ATEC America, a leading cash automation solution specialist with a full line of transaction automation and cash recycling technology, debuted the LC71AR back-office recycler at the ATMIA conference in Las Vegas. After launching and deploying its first cash only back-office recycler with a regional retailer more than five years ago, ATEC America is proud to announce that the LC71AR handles both cash and coin offering a new level of seamlessness to any cash-driven operation supporting convenience, security and scalability at a level not offered in the past.









“ATEC America is proud of the technology advancement of the LC71AR and how it brings the best features of an ATM and makes it even more valuable as a cash and coin recycler for retail environments,” said Vice President of Business Development at ATEC America, Michael Bodine. “With cash continuing to be the cornerstone of our financial transactions day-to-day, we are confident that the LC71AR will be highly valued in any cash-dependent application.”

The LC71AR reduces the risk of cash loss and improves accuracy and efficiency with the automation of essential tasks, enabling the employees to focus more on personal customer interaction. In addition, the LC71AR is designed to simplify beginning and end-of-day transactions, enabling cashiers to make change throughout the day and eliminating the need for change drawers. These tasks can be handled while providing full visibility of all activity and cash positions through its centralized remote monitoring and management application.

ATEC’s LC71AR will be available along with other ATEC models for demonstration throughout the ATMIA 2024 conference. ATEC continues to introduce user-friendly solutions based on smart technology and efficient methods for counting, making change and reducing cash loss. Those who are unable to attend the ATMIA conference can visit www.atecamerica.com to get more out of their cash rooms and find the solution that meets its needs.

The ATM Industry Association is a global non-profit trade association with over 9,000 members across over 60 countries. The ATMIA conference provides industry leaders with the opportunity to exchange best practices, new tools and promotes industry visibility.

About ATEC America

ATEC America is a leading cash automation solution specialist with a full line of transaction automation and cash recycling technology from ATEC AP (formerly LG Cash Automation) serving North and South America. With solutions based on smart technology with user-friendly interface and efficient methods for counting cash, making change and reducing cash loss, ATEC America has a solution to meet your needs. To get more out of your cash rooms and to learn more about ATEC Americas, please visit: www.atecamerica.com

