Ataya and iBwave Join Forces to Transform Private 5G Network Design and Deployment

Partnership simplifies and accelerates private 5G, reducing costs and complexity

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal connectivity provider, Ataya and leader in network planning, iBwave, are joining forces to make private 5G network design faster, easier, and more cost-effective. By combining Ataya’s Chorus platform with iBwave Express, enterprises gain a seamless and efficient design workflow that simplifies and accelerates private 5G deployment.

Ataya’s Chorus platform simplifies private 5G by eliminating complexity. With just a small cell radio and SIM card, enterprises can deploy a fully operational private 5G network in minutes. Substantially more cost-effective than traditional private 5G models, Ataya’s Chorus can be managed remotely via a multi-tenant dashboard. By bringing together the network deployment and management capabilities of Ataya’s Chorus platform with the optimized planning capabilities of iBwave’s Express, enterprises can instantly determine the number of Ataya Chorus radios required and their optimal placement, streamlining the network planning experience.

With the recently launched iBwave Express, enterprises can:

Quickly compare private 5G and Wi-Fi deployment scenarios.

Optimize radio placement for maximum coverage and cost efficiency.

Generate detailed bill of materials (BOM) in seconds.

Business Benefits include:

Lower Costs – A typical enterprise needs significantly fewer small cells than Wi-Fi access points, reducing equipment and deployment expenses. iBwave Express helps quantify these savings within minutes.

– A typical enterprise needs significantly fewer small cells than Wi-Fi access points, reducing equipment and deployment expenses. iBwave Express helps quantify these savings within minutes. Faster Deployment – Simplifies network design, reducing planning time from weeks to minutes.

– Simplifies network design, reducing planning time from weeks to minutes. Improved Performance – Optimized designs ensure better coverage and reliability and work as predicted.

Traditional private 5G models are costly and comparable planning tools are rather complex for rapid private 5G deployments. With iBwave’s full suite of wireless survey, design and workflow solutions integrated with Ataya’s unique private 5G platform, enterprises can design, optimize and manage even the most complex wireless networks with confidence.

“Enterprises can now confidently deploy networks that are both cost-effective and future-ready,” said Chris Swan, Chief Commercial Officer at Ataya.

“With this integration, Ataya partners and customers can clearly see the time and cost savings Ataya private 5G delivers,” said Claudio Mazzuca, Senior Vice-President of Revenue Operations at iBwave.

About iBwave

iBwave Solutions, the standard for converged indoor network planning, is the power behind a great in-building wireless experience, enabling billions of end users and devices to connect inside a wide range of venues. As the global industry reference, our software solutions allow for smarter planning, design and deployment of any project regardless of size, complexity or technology. Along with innovative software, we are recognized for world class support in 90 countries, industry’s most comprehensive components database and a well-established certification program. For more information, visit www.ibwave.com.

About Ataya:

Ataya unites, secures, and simplifies enterprise connectivity. With production deployments around the world, Ataya delivers universal connectivity for Industry 4.0 and Enterprise across existing Wi-Fi, and Ethernet while adding Private 5G, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and a powerful yet simple user experience that unifies the OT and IT environments. The Ataya team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Federated Wireless, Broadcom, ADVA, and Qualcomm, with experience in building products ranging from microchips to cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with sales and operations around the world.

For more information, visit www.ataya.io

Media Contacts:

Ataya, Chris Swan

chris@ataya.io

Wireside Communications for iBwave

ibwave@wireside.com