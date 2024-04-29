Atavus Football Announces Strategic Partnership with Hudl, Becoming an Official Preferred Partner

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atavus Football, a leader in tackling analytics and player development, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Hudl, becoming an Official Preferred Partner of Hudl. This collaboration aims to transform football coaching and performance analysis, with Atavus also naming Hudl as the official video analysis and auto-capture solution for Atavus Football.





Through this partnership, Atavus will offer an exclusive Hudl Package designed to provide football teams with unparalleled insights into performance analytics and video analysis tools. This initiative underscores both organizations’ commitment to using technology to enhance sports performance, safety, and player development.

Kerry Carter, CEO of Atavus Football, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “Our alliance with Hudl marks a pivotal moment for Atavus. It’s a partnership that aligns with our mission of advancing football through data-driven insights and solidifies our commitment to enhancing player safety and performance. As an Official Preferred Partner of Hudl, we are excited to leverage this relationship to deliver exclusive offerings redefining how football is played and coached.”

Echoing the enthusiasm for this new partnership, Rachel Krasnow, Hudl’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, said, “We are excited about this new partnership with Atavus. We share a mission to give every athlete the shot they deserve and help them to reach their full potential. We know that Atavus’s approach to standardizing and teaching tackling from an analytical and data-driven perspective will help provide more opportunity for our football coaches and athletes.”

This strategic alliance will offer football teams unprecedented access to cutting-edge analytics and video analysis, enhancing their ability to effectively analyze and improve tackling techniques and defensive strategies.

About Atavus Football

Atavus Football leads the way in tackling analytics and player safety, providing innovative solutions that combine in-depth performance data with advanced teaching techniques. These solutions assist teams at all levels in improving their defensive strategies, setting new standards in football coaching, and analyzing player performance.

About Hudl

Hudl empowers more than 230,000 teams globally to reach their potential. A complete suite of video and data products ensures coaches and teams at every level of sport have the information and insights they need to be their best. Our smart cameras capture every second of the action, and our software makes video easy to access, analyze, share, and learn from. That video also enables athletes to get recruited and teams at every level to find their next star. Fans and communities who want to be part of the action can connect to live streaming, athlete highlights, and team profiles. That’s why more than 8M users across 40+ sports trust Hudl for every moment that matters to them. Learn more at Hudl.com.

