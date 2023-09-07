Atari’s Founder Nolan Bushnell Announces New Educational Gaming Company ExoDexa

Video game pioneer on a mission to reshape education through interactive, educational games

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExoDexa Holdings Inc., today announced Nolan Bushnell, the founder of Atari, is going all-in on shaping the future of education through games via an adaptive learning gaming platform. Bushnell, Chairman at ExoDexa, is working alongside Chief Executive Officer and President Dr. Leah Hanes to create a comprehensive video game platform that will incorporate all K-12 curricula for students to learn.





“After two weeks, we remember around 90% of the things we physically did compared to only 10% of the things we read,” said Dr. Leah Hanes, chief executive officer at ExoDexa. “Even though we understand this to be true, students still aren’t being taught to experience the things they’re learning. We want to provide students with the opportunity to learn while actively engaged, at their own pace, while also having fun.”

ExoDexa’s adaptive learning platform manages the content delivery to ensure that the student fully understands a topic before moving to a new unit or level. However, the game itself is designed to play like a fun adventure rather than a vehicle for educational curricula. Kids are sophisticated users and require a game that is engaging and rigorous.

ExoDexa was recognized as a finalist in the 2022 EdTech Awards for Games in the Learning/Simulation Solution category for its flagship game, The Last Explorer.

“Games are the future of education,” said Nolan Bushnell, chairman at ExoDexa. “Students learn best when engaged and entertained, so why haven’t we applied this insight more to teaching? ExoDexa is working to do just that, bringing gamification and interactivity to learning, and helping students to feel empowered and redefine success.”

ExoDexa recently expanded its team with Pandora Co-Founder and Former CEO, Jon Kraft and former Video Game Producer at Riot Games, EA and Blizzard Entertainment, Kevin Caldwell. Bushnell and Hanes are committed to building a world-class team with experienced leaders to build the platform from the ground up.

“Adaptive learning is critical to the success of schools and kids,” said Elana Sigall, Former Deputy Secretary of Education for New York State. “Nolan and Leah are building a coalition of leaders in the worlds of education, technology, business, and gaming to create equity and opportunity for all in a post-Covid, AI-challenged world. ExoDexa meets students where they are, and that can transform education.”

Nolan Bushnell and Leah Hanes’ book and education manifesto, Shaping the Future of Education, are expected to be available to the public on October 17, 2023.

About ExoDexa

Based in Los Angeles, ExoDexa is building the future of education by empowering students to find and redefine learning success through gamification and interactivity via its adaptive learning game platform. An EdTech Award 2022 finalist, ExoDexa helps students learn and retain information from a wide variety of science subjects including Chemistry and Physics, as well as offering game modules on Math, Language Arts and History. ExoDexa was co-founded by Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese, and Dr. Leah Hanes.

