Ataraxis AI to Transform Precision Medicine in Cancer Care with $20.4 Million Series A

With new backing from AIX Ventures, Peter Thiel, and healthcare and AI pioneers, Ataraxis AI is positioned to rapidly bring its first offering, Ataraxis Breast, to market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ataraxis AI, the leading AI precision medicine company, today announced its $20.4 million Series A financing led by AIX Ventures with participation from Floating Point, Thiel Bio, Founders Fund, Bertelsmann Investments, and existing investors, Giant Ventures and Obvious Ventures. The round also received backing from angel investors and healthcare pioneers, including Mario Schlosser, co-founder and former CEO of Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR), Ryan Fukushima, COO of Tempus, and others. Leading researchers from OpenAI and DeepMind also participated.

Founded by Jan Witowski, MD, PhD, and Krzysztof Geras, PhD, Ataraxis AI is reshaping cancer diagnostics with a frontier AI foundation model called Kestrel. The capital infusion comes as the company’s first offering, Ataraxis Breast—the world’s first AI-native prognostic/predictive platform for breast cancer—was clinically validated in a landmark study to be 30 percent more accurate than the current standard of care for breast cancer. Ataraxis AI is on track to launch Ataraxis Breast for clinical use later this year for oncologists across the United States. This new financing will also support the continuing development of offerings by expanding treatment selection capabilities within and beyond breast cancer as well as the development of next-generation AI foundation models.

“This investment is a testament to the groundbreaking work our team is accomplishing and the immense potential of AI in precision medicine. It also reflects our progress, securing funding just a few months after receiving clinical validation,” said Jan Witowski, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO, Ataraxis AI. “With this capital, we are on track to further accelerate our mission to change how cancer is treated and ultimately impact at least 50 percent of new cancer cases by 2030.”

Through novel optimization strategies and methodological sophistication, Kestrel beats existing state-of-the-art models with less required data and computational power. The model outperforms existing approaches by uncovering complex, previously undetectable patterns linked to patient outcomes across all disease types. Kestrel is the first of Ataraxis’ foundation models, which will power the development of treatment selection tools for all cancer types.

Ataraxis AI also announced its Clinical Advisory Board, which boasts an impressive roster of medical oncology key opinion leaders from top health systems, including: Dr. Francisco Esteva (Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Northwell Lenox Hill), Dr. Lajos Pusztai (Co-Leader Genetics, Genomics and Epigenetics Program at Yale Cancer Center), Dr. Adam Brufsky (Co-Director of the Cancer Therapeutics Program at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center), and Dr. Freya Schnabel (Director of Breast Surgery, NYU). These additions join Yann LeCun, PhD, Chief AI Scientist at Meta and Turing Award Laureate, who serves as the company’s AI advisor.

“In the next five years, the world’s leading oncology centers won’t just have top physicians—they’ll have AI copilots revolutionizing diagnosis and treatment. Ataraxis AI is at the forefront of this transformation, and its breakthrough platform, Kestrel, is setting a new standard for precision oncology,” said Krish Ramadurai, Partner at AIX Ventures. “Jan and his team aren’t just building another AI tool—they’re redefining how cancer is detected and treated, with the potential to improve millions of lives. We couldn’t be more excited to back them on this journey.”

About Ataraxis AI

Ataraxis is an AI precision medicine company transforming patient outcomes through the power of artificial intelligence. Backed by leading investors AIX Ventures, Floating Point, Bertelsmann Investments, Thiel Bio, Founders Fund, Giant Ventures, and Obvious Ventures, the company is addressing previously unsolvable problems in cancer prognosis and treatment selection through cutting-edge foundation models and multi-modal data. Ataraxis’ first clinically validated offering, Ataraxis Breast, is the world’s first AI-native prognostic/predictive platform for breast cancer and provides greater accuracy than standard of care genomic assays. To learn more, visit ataraxis.ai.

