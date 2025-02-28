At HIMSS 2025, athenahealth Highlights AI Investments, Interoperability Leadership, and Leading Market Solutions, All Purpose-Built for Ambulatory Care

Company to showcase latest innovations designed to remove administrative burden, including its AI-powered Ambient Notes solution, and industry-leading TEFCA adoption

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for healthcare practices nationwide, will be at HIMSS, taking place March 3-6, to demonstrate how the company is simplifying the practice of care through its open ecosystem approach, deep investments in technology, and integrated partnership models.

athenahealth will be anchored at booth 3432 in the expo hall, and representatives from across the company will share their perspectives on key industry issues, company momentum, and innovation updates. Throughout the conference, athenahealth will focus on the following topics:

Applying AI to Problems Clinicians Want Solved

According to athenahealth’s 2024 Physician Sentiment Survey, nearly two-thirds (64%) of physicians reported feeling overwhelmed by administrative burdens. When asked what could alleviate burdens, most physicians (83%) believe that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could eventually alleviate many of their problems. The findings are clear: physicians require tools that remove time-consuming documentation and administrative work so they can focus on patient care. athenahealth’s product investments align directly with these needs.

For nearly a decade, athenahealth's AI capabilities have relieved burdens for ambulatory care practices, from patient check-in and encounter documentation to claims and billing, saving practices significant time while improving practice financial performance. In October 2024, the company debuted Ambient Notes to enable seamless clinical documentation by integrating ambient listening and generative AI directly into the athenaOne clinical workflow. Ambient Notes delivers a differentiated user experience via multiple AI-powered ambient models that health practices and individual clinicians can select based on need and preference. Initial models include Suki, iScribe, and Abridge, which was announced as the third partner on February 25th.

"AI technology is delivering tangible benefits for clinicians – but only when solutions are designed to address the complexities practices identify. Technology companies that listen to their customers, and build the solutions they actually need, are the ones that will drive AI adoption – and impact – in healthcare," said Paul Brient, chief product officer at athenahealth. "At athenahealth, we are seeing firsthand the benefits of AI in automating administrative and documentation tasks for clinicians so they can deliver the highest-quality care. As technology progresses, we will continue to invest in areas that will enable practices to focus on the patient, minimize burdens, and get paid what they are owed for the care they provide, quickly and easily."

The company will demo Ambient Notes at its booth, and share more about AI capabilities, focus, and partner strategy during an Expo Hall Main Stage Session on Wednesday, March 5th at 1:45 pm PT.

Delivering insights and value through interoperability

Industry-wide progress on interoperability has not met the expectations of clinicians and patients. At HIMSS, athenahealth will highlight its efforts making seamless, secure data exchange a reality for patients and providers, showcasing product features that deliver meaningful changes in how data is integrated into the clinician workflow.

"To ensure the best possible care, clinicians need to have access to a patient's complete record even if care occurred across multiple sites, and they need the right information surfaced to them at the right time," said Sam Lambson, vice president of product management at athenahealth. "Gone are the days where basic data exchange between systems is enough, especially as the industry shifts towards value-based care, which requires a 360-degree view of each patient. We are continuously making investments that move beyond basic data exchange into purpose-built workflows and usability that makes data from all care locations available to clinicians so they can deliver best-in-class care."

Last year at HIMSS, athenahealth debuted ChartSync, a new feature that helps clinicians access the most relevant clinical information at the right time through automatic reconciliation or a single-click action. Over the last year, the company has rolled out key functionality to customers, starting with simplifying the process of integrating medication fill data from pharmacies. Additional data sources and types, including allergies and lab results, are currently available via customer opt-in.

athenahealth has also been a leading participant in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), a nationwide network-of-networks for health information exchange. As part of the CommonWell Health Alliance, the company was one of the first members to go live on the TEFCA platform in August 2024. athenahealth will continue to migrate thousands of customers onto the TEFCA platform in the coming months. The company’s efforts will allow athenahealth practices to have less friction accessing critical information and enable clinicians to deliver more coordinated care.

The value of athenahealth’s TEFCA expansion also extends to patients. As athenahealth practices are migrated to TEFCA, patients served by these practices will have access to their medical records through secure personal health record (PHR) applications. This access is consistent with athenahealth’s commitment to open networks and free flow of data.

Meeting the needs of specialty practices

Over the last year, athenahealth has leveraged its exclusive focus on the ambulatory care market to launch a new suite of solutions designed specifically for the needs of specialty practices. In 2024, the company launched athenaOne for Women’s Health, athenaOne for Urgent Care, athenaOne for Behavioral Health, and athenaOne for Orthopedics. In addition to specialty-specific workflows and product enhancements, athenaOne for Specialty solutions include customer success experts dedicated solely to the relevant specialty. At HIMSS, the company will share details on plans for additional specialty launches in 2025.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.

Iz Conroy

media@athenahealth.com