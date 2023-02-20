<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire At EuroShop 2023, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Presents its Suite of Retail...
Business Wire

At EuroShop 2023, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Presents its Suite of Retail Solutions Delivering ‘YOUnifying Experiences’

di Business Wire

NEUSS, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#YOUnifyingExperiencesEuroShop 2023 attendees are invited to visit Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions in Hall 6, Booth C41, from February 26 through March 2, 2023. The company will showcase how retailers can scale and reimagine the shopper experience through Toshiba’s suite of retail solutions while supporting sustainability initiatives for retailers.


“We are devoted to the retail industry, and with that comes a drive to anticipate our customers’ needs,” says Andrew McDaniel, Managing Director and SVP of Europe, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Today’s retailers are examining ways to increase their ability to attract and retain customers by creating seamless and sustainable experiences. As a global solution provider, with an extensive set of advanced solutions and an ecosystem of partners, we enable retailers to evolve and adapt to conditions so that they may thrive and prosper.”

During EuroShop 2023, retailers can experience store transformation journeys through the lens of both customers and associates, powered by Toshiba’s ELERA™ Unified Commerce platform. A key spotlight is Toshiba’s “Green Up Your Checkout” suite of energy-managed solutions, supporting retailers aiming to save power in their stores, reduce operational costs and their carbon footprint.

Within the booth, visitors will experience:

  • A segment-focused approach, enabling retailers to see and learn more about solutions targeted at the needs and expectations of each segment.
  • Deep knowledge in the deployment and support of customer experience technologies enabled by Toshiba’s retail integration services capability, a dedicated team whose experience is 100% focused on making stores run smoothly, wall-to-wall.
  • Flexible self-service solutions in various scenarios featuring tools for managing loss prevention based on radio-frequency identification (RFID), computer vision (CV), and artificial intelligence (AI), integrated with ​state-of-the-art security technologies.
  • Toshiba’s Vision Kiosk Concept, a sleek table-top scan-free self-checkout based on computer vision technology.
  • Toshiba’s Mobile POS with integrated “Pin-on-Glass” provides alternative check-out options that integrate ​secure mobile payments​.
  • How Toshiba’s connected services can help retailers proactively monitor system availability, including critical operational metrics, improve store ​availability, and discover new ways to run stores more efficiently by leveraging data-driven insights​.

Toshiba thought leaders will take to the stage during these sessions in the EuroShop Conference Programme:

Retail Technologies Stage on Monday, February 27, 2023 | 14:40-15:00

  • “Value Added Friction: A new way to look at Loss Prevention at Self-Checkout.”
  • Speaker: James Frank, Innovations Consultant, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Connected Retail Stage on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 16:00-16:20

  • “How SoftPOS can enhance retailers’ customer journeys and experiences across all verticals.”
  • Speakers: This panel discussion will feature Dries de Beul, VP of Solutions for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Europe, along with Executives from Worldline and Mastercard

Interested in attending EuroShop to meet with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions?

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to learn more.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Elizabeth Romero

Director, Corporate Communications

elizabeth.romero@toshibagcs.com

Articoli correlati

GRC’s ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program for Data Center Immersion Cooling Continues Momentum With the Addition of SK Enmove

Business Wire Business Wire -
SK Enmove will work with GRC to deliver more efficient and resilient data centers globally SEOUL, South Korea & AUSTIN,...
Continua a leggere

Philips Named a Top Place to Work on Forbes’ “America’s Best Large Employers” of 2023 list

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the company...
Continua a leggere

Xylem and Partners Volunteer 157,000 Hours Toward Solving Water and Sustainability Challenges in 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
87% of Xylem Employees Supported Critical Challenges including Water Relief for Ukraine and Disaster Response in South Africa WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LetsSolveWater--Global...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

GRC’s ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program for Data Center Immersion Cooling Continues Momentum With the...

Business Wire