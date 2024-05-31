Home Business Wire AstroNova to Report First-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, June 6
Business Wire

AstroNova to Report First-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, June 6

di Business Wire

WEST WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, will report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Thursday, June 6, 2024. At 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.


To access the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 975-4839 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter access code 832846.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions, including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting https://astronovainc.com/.

Contacts

Scott Solomon

Senior Vice President

Sharon Merrill Advisors

(857) 383-2409

ALOT@investorrelations.com

Articoli correlati

Vertiv Issues 2023 Responsible Business Report, Providing Updates on Environmental Impact and Governance Efforts and Introducing ‘One Vertiv, One World’ Plan

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTERVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today released its 2023...
Continua a leggere

AI-powered MR Publishing Platform Flam Secures $4.5 million Pre-Series-A Fund, Bolsters Global Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3Dgraphics--Flam, a premier AI-driven mixed reality (MR) publishing platform, has successfully concluded its pre-series A funding round,...
Continua a leggere

Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Top and Bottom-Line Results Exceed Expectations, Led by Journeys Reaffirms Fiscal 2025 OutlookNASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php