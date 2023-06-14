<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
AstroNova to Present at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

WEST WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory A. Woods will present at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference. The conference will take place virtually on June 21 and 22, 2023. Management will also host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

AstroNova’s presentation will be available on demand beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET Wednesday, June 21. You can access the presentation through the conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com, and the Investors section of the Company’s website, https://investors.astronovainc.com/.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting https://astronovainc.com/.

Contacts

Scott Solomon

Senior Vice President

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

(857) 383-2409

ALOT@investorrelations.com

