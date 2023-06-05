Astronics EmPower® UltraLite G2 Power System for Passenger In-Seat Power on Commercial Aircraft Revolutionizes Cabin Power

Global leader in passenger power for commercial airlines has received commitments to install system on over 1,100 aircraft worldwide

30% to 40% lighter weight solution supports efforts to reduce carbon emissions

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today that since launching the EmPower® UltraLite G2 Power System , it has received commitments from more than a dozen airlines to install the system on over 1,100 narrow body aircraft. As the industry’s most powerful and intelligent cabin power system for charging passenger electronic devices, the EmPower Ultralite G2 was launched at the2022 Aircraft Interiors show in Hamburg. Installations are planned for the next three years and commitments received to date include options for several hundred more aircraft.





“ The level of enthusiasm, trust, and commitment our customers have placed in Astronics reinforces that we are delivering exceptional solutions tailored for each airline,” says Jon Neal, President of Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems. “ We’re thrilled to be partnering with these airlines on both new deliveries and cabin upgrade programs that will enhance the passenger experience.”

Well-suited for retrofit and also offerable for linefit applications, the UltraLite G2 system uses a distributed zonal architecture, leveraging 800W power supplies with greater than 93% efficiency and system intelligence at the seat. As a result, the system can provide up to 60W of power at every seat with a combination of USB Type A and the latest USB Type C outlets. This allows maximum flexibility and airline customization, all while reducing overall system and per seat weight by 30% to 40% when compared with other power solutions installed and flying in the market today.

“ As airlines strive to reduce their environmental impact, we are excited to empower them with a transformative solution that not only provides industry-leading power at each seat, but also weighs significantly less, which helps contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for our industry,” stated Peter Gundermann, Chairman, President and CEO of Astronics.

Astronics remains committed to its customer centric focus and vision. This includes its passionate support in helping hundreds of airline customers and their partners advance their aerospace carbon neutrality initiatives.

