Astronics Corporation to Present Virtually at the Gabelli 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, announced that Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David C. Burney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Gabelli 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on Thursday, September 5, 2024.





The Astronics presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.astronics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

