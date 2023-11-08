Home Business Wire Astronics Corporation Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire

Astronics Corporation Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

di Business Wire
  • Sales grew 24% to $162.9 million in the quarter and were up 31% year-to-date to $493.9 million
  • Bookings totaled $176.0 million in the quarter and $540.9 million for the nine month period
  • Record backlog of $604.3 million1, the seventh consecutive quarterly record reflecting continued strong demand
  • Net loss was $17.0 million after $3.8 million tax benefit and $11.1 million non-cash reserves related to a customer bankruptcy
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was $8.8 million, or 5.4% of sales, a 500 basis point improvement over prior-year period
  • Revenue guidance for 2023 raised to $680 million to $690 million from previous range of $640 million to $680 million; Fourth quarter revenue expected to be $185 million to $195 million, the mid-point returns to pre-pandemic average quarterly sales levels of 2019

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) (“Astronics” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.




_______________________________ 

1 Backlog in all periods presented excludes backlog associated with a non-Aerospace contract manufacturing customer who recently filed bankruptcy. Please see the attached table of Order and Backlog Trend.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Performance Measure. Please see the attached table for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss.

Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our business continues to strengthen, driven by consistent demand and an improving supply chain. Our manufacturing processes are building momentum but progress is somewhat lumpy, with light third quarter results followed by a significant step up expected in the fourth quarter. We are increasing our 2023 revenue guidance range to $680 million to $690 million from our previous range of $640 million to $680 million. At the midpoint of our updated guidance, we would record 28% growth for the year. Our expectations for a very strong fourth quarter promise an exciting end to the year, and a return in average quarterly sales volume to pre-pandemic levels.”

Third Quarter Results

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

September 30, 2023

 

October 1, 2022

% Change

 

September 30, 2023

 

October 1, 2022

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

162,922

 

 

$

131,438

 

24.0

%

 

$

493,914

 

 

$

376,741

 

31.1

%

Loss from Operations

$

(14,479

)

 

$

(14,314

)

(1.2

)%

 

$

(14,453

)

 

$

(26,877

)

46.2

%

Operating Margin %

 

(8.9

)%

 

 

(10.9

)%

 

 

 

(2.9

)%

 

 

(7.1

)%

 

Net Gain on Sale of Business

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

(3,427

)

 

$

(11,284

)

 

Net Loss

$

(16,983

)

 

$

(14,857

)

(14.3

)%

 

$

(33,397

)

 

$

(28,968

)

(15.3

)%

Net Loss %

 

(10.4

)%

 

 

(11.3

)%

 

 

 

(6.8

)%

 

 

(7.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,827

 

 

$

477

 

1,750.5

%

 

$

30,749

 

 

$

3,507

 

776.8

%

*Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

 

5.4

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

*Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Performance Measure. Please see the attached table for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss.

Third Quarter 2023 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Consolidated sales were up $31.5 million, or 24.0%. Aerospace sales increased $29.9 million, or 26.7%, driven primarily by higher sales to the commercial transport market. Test Systems sales increased $1.6 million on higher defense revenue.

Consolidated operating loss was $14.5 million, which includes the impact of an $11.1 million non-cash reserve. In November 2023, a non-core contract manufacturing customer declared bankruptcy, and as a result, a reserve of $7.5 million was recorded for outstanding receivables, which impacted selling, general and administrative expenses, and a reserve of $3.6 million was recorded for inventory, which impacted cost of goods sold. The customer was classified within the “Other” product category of the Aerospace segment. Excluding the non-cash reserve, operating income was positively impacted by higher volume.

Interest expense was $6.0 million in the current period, compared with $2.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by higher interest rates on the Company’s credit facilities which were refinanced in January of this year. Interest expense included approximately $0.8 million of non-cash amortization of capitalized financing-related fees.

Tax benefit in the quarter was $3.8 million. Tax expense for the year is expected to be $1 million to $2 million, down from $5.6 million year-to-date.

Consolidated net loss was $17.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $14.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the prior year. The reserve for the customer bankruptcy on a per share basis was $0.33.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased to $8.8 million, or 5.4% of consolidated sales, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million, or 0.4% of consolidated sales, in the prior year period primarily as a result of higher sales.

Bookings were $176.0 million in the quarter resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08:1. For the trailing twelve months, bookings totaled $723.3 million. Backlog at the end of the third quarter was a record $604.3 million and excludes $19.9 million of backlog that was associated with the customer bankruptcy referred to previously. Approximately $505.3 million of backlog is expected to ship over the next twelve months.

Aerospace Segment Review (refer to sales by market and segment data in accompanying tables)

Aerospace Third Quarter 2023 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Aerospace segment sales increased $29.9 million, or 26.7%, to $142.1 million. The increase was driven by a 29.8% increase, or $23.3 million, in commercial transport sales. Sales to this market were $101.7 million, or 62.5% of consolidated sales in the quarter, compared with $78.4 million, or 59.6% of consolidated sales in the third quarter of 2022. Higher airline spending and increasing OEM build rates drove the increased demand.

Military aircraft sales increased $4.2 million, or 33.9%, to $16.7 million. General Aviation sales increased $1.4 million, or 9.8%, to $16.2 million.

Aerospace segment operating loss of $7.5 million, which includes the impact of $11.1 million in reserves related to accounts receivable and inventory, compares with operating loss of $6.9 million in the same period last year.

Aerospace bookings were $153.3 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08:1. Backlog for the Aerospace segment was a record $513.9 million at quarter end.

Mr. Gundermann commented, “Our Aerospace business continues to accelerate. Demand for air travel is driving the recovery, both in terms of OEM production rates and retrofit activity. All of our major strategic Aerospace thrusts, including passenger entertainment, flight critical power and aircraft lighting are benefiting from these tailwinds. Our Aerospace bookings during the last four quarters were $644 million against sales of $574 million, for a book-to-bill of 1.12:1, confirming strong demand for our products and the opportunity for continued growth.”

Test Systems Segment Review (refer to sales by market and segment data in accompanying tables)

Test Systems Third Quarter 2023 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Test Systems segment sales were $20.8 million, up $1.6 million primarily as a result of higher defense revenue.

Test Systems segment operating loss was $1.8 million, an improvement over operating loss of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, despite a $1.5 million increase in litigation-related legal expenses. The improvement reflects cost savings resulting from the second quarter 2023 realignment of staffing. Test Systems’ operating loss for both periods was negatively affected by mix, and under absorption of fixed costs due to volume.

Bookings for the Test Systems segment were $22.7 million for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.09:1 for the quarter. Backlog was $90.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared with a backlog of $82.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Mr. Gundermann commented, “Our Test business continues to tread water, awaiting significant new orders that have been in the pipeline for some time. Until those orders are booked, the Company will continue to contend with lower-than-expected revenue. We expect 2024 to be a much better year, but we need to receive the orders first.”

Liquidity and Financing

Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $7.7 million. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $2.2 million. Net debt was $166.1 million.

Cash used for operations was $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, improving from cash used of $2.0 million in the second quarter. During the quarter, higher inventory and accounts receivable were partially offset by increased accounts payable and accrued expenses.

During the quarter, under its at-the-market offering, the Company sold 834,000 shares at an average price of $16.70 per share for net proceeds after offering expenses of $13.6 million.

David Burney, the Company’s CFO, said, “Liquidity was tight during the quarter as investment in net working capital remained at elevated levels in advance of what we expect will be a very strong fourth quarter and entry into 2024. We leveraged our at-the-market offering, which we initiated for just these purposes, to close liquidity requirements until we realize the cash generated from growing sales.”

He continued, “The customer bankruptcy reserves relate to some contract design and manufacturing work we did for a non-aerospace customer that started in 2021. The customer filed Chapter 11 just days ago so it is too early to predict a path to resolution, but we will be working to maximize our recovery through their reorganization process. The non-cash adjustment results in a very minor impact on our banking covenants and there are no other balances associated with this account on our balance sheet. We do not expect any further impacts to our balance sheet, nor any impact on our forecasted results for the fourth quarter or beyond.”

2023 and 2024 Outlook

The Company expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million, and 2023 revenue to be approximately $680 million to $690 million. The midpoint of this range would be a 28% increase over 2022 sales.

The range for planned capital expenditures in 2023 has been reduced to $7 million to $9 million from previous expectations of $7 million to $12 million.

Peter Gundermann commented, “We expect our fourth quarter to be a very strong close to 2023, with revenue at pre-pandemic levels. This will be a big improvement over any other quarter we have seen since 2019, both for top and bottom line results.”

He concluded, “While we are not yet ready to issue revenue guidance for 2024, we expect the fourth quarter to be indicative of our activity level throughout the year. We will enter the year with significant tailwinds, including a record backlog, a stabilized labor force, moderating inflation, substantial new program awards, increasing OEM production rates and higher retrofit demand. Our sales increased 20% in 2022 and are projected to increase 28% in 2023. We anticipate yet another year of strong growth in 2024.”

Third Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference today at 4:45 p.m. ET. During the teleconference, management will review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss Astronics’ corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The Astronics conference call can be accessed by calling (412) 317-0518. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at investors.astronics.com. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 10182544. The telephonic replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. on the day of the call through Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “estimate” or other similar expressions and include all statements with regard to achieving any revenue or profitability expectations, the rate of recovery of the commercial aerospace widebody/long haul markets, the improvement in the supply chain and reduction of spot buys, the timing of pricing and impact of inflation on margins, the effectiveness on profitability of cost reduction efforts, the timing of receipt of task orders or future orders, and the expectations of demand by customers and markets. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the continued global impact of COVID-19 and related governmental and other actions taken in response, the trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company’s products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and relationships, the effectiveness of the Company’s supply chain, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA

(Unaudited, $ in thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

9/30/2023

 

10/1/2022

 

9/30/2023

 

10/1/2022

Sales1

$

162,922

 

 

$

131,438

 

 

$

493,914

 

 

$

376,741

 

Cost of products sold2

 

142,304

 

 

 

117,050

 

 

 

413,091

 

 

 

326,711

 

Gross profit

 

20,618

 

 

 

14,388

 

 

 

80,823

 

 

 

50,030

 

Gross margin

 

12.7

%

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative3

 

35,097

 

 

 

28,702

 

 

 

95,276

 

 

 

76,907

 

SG&A % of sales

 

21.5

%

 

 

21.8

%

 

 

19.3

%

 

 

20.4

%

Loss from operations

 

(14,479

)

 

 

(14,314

)

 

 

(14,453

)

 

 

(26,877

)

Operating margin

 

(8.9

)%

 

 

(10.9

)%

 

 

(2.9

)%

 

 

(7.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on sale of business4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,427

)

 

 

(11,284

)

Other expense (income)5

 

348

 

 

 

427

 

 

 

(562

)

 

 

1,180

 

Interest expense, net

 

5,991

 

 

 

2,519

 

 

 

17,381

 

 

 

5,812

 

Loss before tax

 

(20,818

)

 

 

(17,260

)

 

 

(27,845

)

 

 

(22,585

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(3,835

)

 

 

(2,403

)

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

6,383

 

Net loss

$

(16,983

)

 

$

(14,857

)

 

$

(33,397

)

 

$

(28,968

)

Net loss % of sales

 

(10.4

)%

 

 

(11.3

)%

 

 

(6.8

)%

 

 

(7.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Basic loss per share:

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(1.02

)

 

$

(0.90

)

*Diluted loss per share:

$

(0.51

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(1.02

)

 

$

(0.90

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)

 

33,000

 

 

 

32,241

 

 

 

32,707

 

 

 

32,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures6

$

2,231

 

 

$

1,790

 

 

$

6,037

 

 

$

4,283

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

6,385

 

 

$

6,817

 

 

$

19,758

 

 

$

20,905

 
_______________________________  

1 In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, $5.8 million was recognized in sales related to the reversal of a deferred revenue liability recorded with a previous acquisition within our Test Systems Segment.

2 In the nine months ended October 1, 2022, $6.0 million of the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program grant was recognized as an offset to cost of products sold. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, $3.6 million in non-cash inventory reserves were recorded related to the bankruptcy of a non-core contract manufacturing customer included within the Aerospace segment.

3 Selling, general and administrative expense in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes $7.5 million in non-cash accounts receivable reserves related to the bankruptcy of a non-core contract manufacturing customer included within the Aerospace segment.

4 Net gain on sale of business for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022 is comprised of the additional gain on the sale of the Company’s former semiconductor test business resulting from the contingent earnout for the 2022 and 2021 calendar year, respectively.

5 Other expense (income) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes income of $1.8 million associated with the reversal of a liability related to an equity investment, as we will no longer be required to make the associated payment.

6 Excludes $1.4 million of capital expenditures in accounts payable at October 1, 2022.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, goodwill, intangible and long-lived asset impairment charges, equity investment income or loss, legal reserves, settlements and recoveries, restructuring charges, gains or losses associated with the sale of businesses and grant benefits recorded related to the AMJP program), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, equity-based compensation expense, goodwill, intangible and long-lived asset impairment charges, equity investment income or loss, non-cash reserves related to customer bankruptcy filings, legal reserves, settlements and recoveries, litigation-related expenses, restructuring charges, gains or losses associated with the sale of businesses and grant benefits recorded related to the AMJP program, which is not commensurate with the core activities of the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

9/30/2023

 

10/1/2022

 

9/30/2023

 

10/1/2022

Net loss

$

(16,983

)

 

$

(14,857

)

 

$

(33,397

)

 

$

(28,968

)

Add back (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

5,991

 

 

 

2,519

 

 

 

17,381

 

 

 

5,812

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(3,835

)

 

 

(2,403

)

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

6,383

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

6,385

 

 

 

6,817

 

 

 

19,758

 

 

 

20,905

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

1,611

 

 

 

1,457

 

 

 

5,603

 

 

 

5,178

 

Restructuring-related charges including severance

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

199

 

Legal reserve, settlements and recoveries

 

(1,227

)

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

(2,532

)

 

 

2,000

 

Customer accommodation settlement

 

 

 

 

2,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,100

 

Lease termination settlement

 

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

 

 

 

450

 

Non-cash accrued 401K contribution

 

1,237

 

 

 

1,103

 

 

 

3,773

 

 

 

3,300

 

Litigation-related legal expenses

 

4,574

 

 

 

1,266

 

 

 

14,024

 

 

 

3,440

 

Equity investment accrued payable write-off

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,800

)

 

 

 

AMJP grant benefit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,008

)

Net gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,427

)

 

 

(11,284

)

Non-cash reserves for customer bankruptcy

 

11,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,074

 

 

 

 

Deferred liability recovery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,824

)

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,827

 

 

$

477

 

 

$

30,749

 

 

$

3,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

162,922

 

 

$

131,438

 

 

$

493,914

 

 

$

376,741

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin on sales

 

5.4

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

0.9

%

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

($ in thousands)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

9/30/2023

 

12/31/2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,981

 

$

13,778

Restricted cash

 

3,670

 

 

Accounts receivable and uncompleted contracts

 

152,961

 

 

147,790

Inventories

 

203,900

 

 

187,983

Other current assets

 

16,714

 

 

15,743

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

86,742

 

 

90,658

Other long-term assets

 

36,052

 

 

21,633

Intangible assets, net

 

68,682

 

 

79,277

Goodwill

 

58,169

 

 

58,169

Total assets

$

630,871

 

$

615,031

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

8,996

 

$

4,500

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

123,100

 

 

114,545

Customer advances and deferred revenue

 

26,127

 

 

32,567

Long-term debt

 

160,000

 

 

159,500

Other liabilities

 

80,241

 

 

63,999

Shareholders’ equity

 

232,407

 

 

239,920

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

630,871

 

$

 

615,031

 

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS DATA

 

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

9/30/2023

 

10/1/2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(33,397

)

 

$

(28,968

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

Non-cash items:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

19,758

 

 

 

20,905

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

 

2,148

 

 

 

 

Provisions for non-cash losses on inventory and receivables1

 

13,713

 

 

 

1,033

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

5,603

 

 

 

5,178

 

Net gain on sale of business

 

(3,427

)

 

 

(11,284

)

Operating lease non-cash expense

 

3,816

 

 

 

4,568

 

Non-cash 401K contribution accrual

 

3,773

 

 

 

3,300

 

Non-cash litigation provision adjustment

 

(1,305

)

 

 

2,000

 

Non-cash deferred liability reversal

 

(5,824

)

 

 

 

Other

 

911

 

 

 

2,997

 

Cash flows from changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(12,980

)

 

 

(28,196

)

Inventories

 

(24,024

)

 

 

(35,444

)

Accounts payable

 

4,033

 

 

 

17,595

 

Accrued expenses

 

5,111

 

 

 

935

 

Income taxes

 

3,443

 

 

 

14,583

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(3,660

)

 

 

(5,715

)

Customer advance payments and deferred revenue

 

(562

)

 

 

1,990

 

Supplemental retirement plan liabilities

 

(304

)

 

 

(306

)

Other – net

 

898

 

 

 

(4,312

)

Net cash from operating activities

 

(22,276

)

 

 

(39,141

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds on sale of business and assets

 

3,427

 

 

 

21,981

 

Capital expenditures

 

(6,037

)

 

 

(4,283

)

Net cash from investing activities

 

(2,610

)

 

 

17,698

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

135,732

 

 

 

109,625

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

(125,984

)

 

 

(113,625

)

Stock award and employee stock purchase plan activity

 

2,480

 

 

 

104

 

Proceeds from at-the-market stock sales

 

13,045

 

 

 

 

Finance lease principal payments

 

(47

)

 

 

(85

)

Financing-related costs

 

(6,447

)

 

 

(968

)

Net cash from financing activities

 

18,779

 

 

 

(4,949

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

(20

)

 

 

(797

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(6,127

)

 

 

(27,189

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

13,778

 

 

 

29,757

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

7,651

 

 

$

2,568

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information

 

 

 

Non-Cash Investing Activities:

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures in Accounts Payable

$

 

 

$

1,392

 

Contacts

For more information:

Company:

David C. Burney, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (716) 805-1599, ext. 159

Email: david.burney@astronics.com

Investor Relations:

Deborah K. Pawlowski, Kei Advisors LLC

Phone: (716) 843-3908

Email: dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Lyft Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023 & Introduces New Key Metrics

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Additionally, Lyft...
Continua a leggere

KLDiscovery Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Year-over-year Quarterly Revenue Increases 6%, Net Loss Improves 34%, EBITDA Increases 173% and Adjusted EBITDA Increases 40% Nebula Revenue Increases 100%EDEN...
Continua a leggere

KLDiscovery Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Year-over-year Quarterly Revenue Increases 6%, Net Loss Improves 34%, EBITDA Increases 173% and Adjusted EBITDA Increases 40% Nebula Revenue Increases 100%EDEN...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php