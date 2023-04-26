<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Astronics Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire

Astronics Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

4:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (412) 317-6060

Webcast: investors.astronics.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, May 16, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin 10177171. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Contacts

For more information:
Company
David C. Burney, CFO

Astronics Corporation

T: 716.805.1599 x 159

Investors
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

T: 716.843.3908

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

Leading Retailers with ERI’s E-Waste Recycling Solutions Featured on KTLA News Story

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestBuy--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company,...
Continua a leggere

SmartMetric Premium Advanced Biometric Card Has Filed For Patents Internationally While Having Issued Patents In The United States

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#americanexpress--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) founder and inventor, Chaya Hendrick has increased the patent protection for the advanced...
Continua a leggere

ZPE Systems’ Services Delivery Platform Accelerates Time-to-Market With Any App, Anytime, Anywhere

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZPE Systems’ Services Delivery Platform is IT’s ‘easy’ button for delivering instant business value. Instead of deploying...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Leading Retailers with ERI’s E-Waste Recycling Solutions Featured on KTLA News Story

Business Wire