Astrolab and Astrobotic Postpone News Conference until Oct. 15

HAWTHORNE, Calif. & PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astrolab, the designer, manufacturer, and operator of multi-purpose rovers for the Moon and Mars, and Astrobotic, a space technology innovator delivering payloads to the lunar surface, today announced the companies have rescheduled a previously announced news conference from Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET to Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The news conference will stlll be held via video conference call.

During this video conference call Jaret Matthews, founder & CEO, Astrolab and John Thornton, founder & CEO, Astrobotic will conduct a short question and answer session following their prepared remarks.

Video Conference Call Information

Date: October 15, 2024

Time: 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET

Registration:

To register for this call, journalists should go to the following link to receive access to the video conference call: https://astrolab-astrobotic-strategic-announcement-oct-2024.open-exchange.net/. This link is accessible via mobile device or web browser, and you will be able to access the live call within the site on the date of the event.

If you have registered for the event ahead of this schedule change, there is no need to register again.

If you are unable to join via the above URL, you may use the following dial-in details:

U.S. and Canada: (800) 590-8290

International: +1 (240) 690-8800

Conference ID: Astrolab / Astrobotic

Press *5 to ask a question, press *5 again to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line 10 minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call.

About Astrolab

Astrolab is on a mission to move humanity forward to the next horizon by designing, building, and operating a fleet of multi-purpose rovers for all planetary surface needs. Formed by a highly specialized team of NASA veterans, former SpaceXers and JPL engineers, Astrolab is laser-focused on providing adaptive mobility solutions essential for life beyond Earth. In 2023, Astrolab announced an agreement with SpaceX to land a FLEX rover on the Moon as soon as 2026. The team has industry-leading experience in terrestrial and planetary robotics, electric vehicles, human spaceflight and more. Astrolab’s depth of experience and strategic partnerships with a wide array of world-class institutions, including electric vehicle pioneer Venturi Group, enables the delivery of Lunar and Mars mobility offerings at maximum reliability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California. For more information, visit astrolab.space or follow us on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Astrobotic

Astrobotic is an innovative aerospace company at the forefront of advancing space exploration and technology development. The company’s expertise spans a wide range of advanced technologies, including lunar landers and rovers, lunar surface infrastructure, suborbital rockets, and enabling technologies. To date, Astrobotic has been contracted for two lunar lander missions, and has won more than 60 NASA, DoD, and commercial technology contracts, collectively worth more than $600 million.

Astrobotic recently launched the first American commercial spacecraft to operate in cislunar space and the first mission for NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. Our next CLPS mission, Griffin Mission 1, is scheduled to launch our larger Griffin-class lander to the lunar south pole in 2025. We are also manifesting payloads for our third mission, Griffin Mission 2, which is planned for launch in 2026.

www.astrobotic.com

Contacts

Media Contacts

John Taylor, Astrolab



(571) 437-4685



john@astrolab.space

Alivia Chapla, Astrobotic



(412) 682-3282



alivia.chapla@astrobotic.com