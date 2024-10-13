Astrolab and Astrobotic News Conference Postponed

HAWTHORNE, Calif. & PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astrolab and Astrobotic’s news conference originally scheduled for October 15, 2024, has been postponed. Thank you for your patience and continued interest as we work to deliver a comprehensive and informative update at a later date.

About Astrolab

Astrolab is on a mission to move humanity forward to the next horizon by designing, building, and operating a fleet of multi-purpose rovers for all planetary surface needs. Formed by a highly specialized team of NASA veterans, former SpaceXers and JPL engineers, Astrolab is laser-focused on providing adaptive mobility solutions essential for life beyond Earth. In 2023, Astrolab announced an agreement with SpaceX to land a FLEX rover on the Moon as soon as 2026. The team has industry-leading experience in terrestrial and planetary robotics, electric vehicles, human spaceflight and more. Astrolab’s depth of experience and strategic partnerships with a wide array of world-class institutions, including electric vehicle pioneer Venturi Group, enables the delivery of Lunar and Mars mobility offerings at maximum reliability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California. For more information, visit astrolab.space or follow us on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Astrobotic

Astrobotic is an innovative aerospace company at the forefront of advancing space exploration and technology development. The company’s expertise spans a wide range of advanced technologies, including lunar landers and rovers, lunar surface infrastructure, suborbital rockets, and enabling technologies. To date, Astrobotic has been contracted for two lunar lander missions, and has won more than 60 NASA, DoD, and commercial technology contracts, collectively worth more than $600 million.

Astrobotic recently launched the first American commercial spacecraft to operate in cislunar space and the first mission for NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. Our next CLPS mission, Griffin Mission 1, is scheduled to launch our larger Griffin-class lander to the lunar south pole in 2025. We are also manifesting payloads for our third mission, Griffin Mission 2, which is planned for launch in 2026.

