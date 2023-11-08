Home Business Wire AstroBeam Launches to Transform VR Multiplayer with $3M Seed Funding
AstroBeam Launches to Transform VR Multiplayer with $3M Seed Funding

Building the future of having fun with friends in VR by leveraging your hands and your voice.


AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AstroBeam, a new VR game studio focused on multiplayer, today announces that it has raised $3M in seed funding, with The Venture Reality Fund, Anorak Ventures, Boost VC, TIRTA Ventures, and Nate Mitchell in the round. AstroBeam is founded by Devin Reimer, cofounder and former CEO/CTO of Owlchemy Labs – the creators of Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.

AstroBeam is focused on creating more comfortable, more accessible, and more human ways to hangout and have fun with friends in VR. They are leveraging incredibly natural and highly interactive ways of socializing by focusing on hand tracking and voice communication with both friends and NPCs!

I’m very excited to work to redefine VR multiplayer as something that is accessible, approachable, and comfortable for the mainstream. I believe a big part of this starts with input. Using your hands to directly interact with the virtual world and speaking naturally to both your friends and NPCs will be a big game changer within the space,” says Devin Reimer, CEO of AstroBeam.

AstroBeam’s founder, Devin Reimer, previously cofounded Owlchemy Labs, who created the VR record setting hits Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator. He sold Owlchemy Labs to Google in 2017 and continued to run the company while at Google for the last 5 years.

When we were originally creating Job Simulator, we had to rethink what a game was in order to leverage the power of VR. I’m excited to do this again with VR multiplayer because it is so radically different. I believe presence with others is VR’s biggest superpower and I want to tap into that in a way that everyone can enjoy,” says Devin Reimer.

For more information, visit https://astrobeam.com

About AstroBeam

AstroBeam is a VR game studio building the future of VR multiplayer. The company is founded by Devin Reimer, cofounder and former CEO/CTO of Owlchemy Labs – the creators of Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator. AstroBeam is focused on creating more comfortable, more accessible, and more human ways to hangout and have fun with friends in VR. AstroBeam is using incredibly natural and highly interactive ways of socializing by focusing on hand tracking and voice communication with both friends and NPCs!

Contacts

Devin Reimer

info@astrobeam.com

