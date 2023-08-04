Home Business Wire Astra to Host Conference Call on August 7, 2023
Business Wire

Astra to Host Conference Call on August 7, 2023

di Business Wire

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) will host a conference call to discuss recent events via a webcast at 6:00am PT (9:00am ET) on Monday, August 7, 2023.


A link to the live webcast and the webcast replay will be accessible at Astra’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.astra.com/investor-relations.

About Astra Space, Inc.

Astra’s mission is to Improve Life on Earth from Space® by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services of any operational launch provider in the world, and one of the industry’s first flight-proven electric propulsion systems for satellites, Astra Spacecraft Engine™. Astra delivered its first commercial launch to low Earth orbit in 2021, making it the fastest company in history to reach this milestone, just five years after it was founded in 2016. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) our failure to meet projected development and delivery targets, including as a result of the decisions of governmental authorities or other third parties not within our control or delays associated with our move-in to our new production facility; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the ability of the Astra to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; (iv) the ability of Astra to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability; (v) the possibility that Astra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our registration statements, annual reports and quarterly reports.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

investors@astra.com

Media Contact:

press@astra.com

Articoli correlati

Tablet Shipments Decline Sharply in Q2 2023 While Chromebook Shipments Show Some Resilience, According to IDC

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASUS--Worldwide tablet shipments posted decline of 29.9% year over year in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23),...
Continua a leggere

Astra Optimizes Workforce to Support Sustainable Long-Term Business Plan

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (NASDAQ: ASTR) today announced a strategic reallocation of its workforce from its Launch...
Continua a leggere

Copart, Inc. Announces a Two-for-One Stock Split

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a two-for-one split of its...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php