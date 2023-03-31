Astra Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTR #AdAstra–Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Astra also announced the successful delivery of its third full Astra Spacecraft Engine program in 2022, realizing $3.5 million of contract value.

In addition, Astra announced 278 cumulative committed orders of the Astra Spacecraft Engine through March 30, 2023, representing approximately $77 million of contract value. A substantial majority of these orders are expected to be delivered through the end of 2024.

Finally, Astra continues to anticipate commencing test flights of Rocket 4 later this year.

Our team has been intensely focused on execution. In addition to gaining significant traction in our Space Products business, we achieved critical milestones in the development of Launch System 2, including conducting the first full flight duration run of our first stage engine and substantial progress toward completion of the Rocket 4 production line,” said Chris Kemp, Astra Founder, Chairman and CEO.

We also took important steps to enable production of the Astra Spacecraft Engineat scale through the build-out of our dedicated production facility, which we expect will eventually support production of up to 500 units per year, with our production ramp beginning in Q2 2023,” continued Kemp.

In Q4 2022, Astra continued to align its resources with the near-term opportunities in Launch Services and Space Products, including rationalization of headcount and reduction in consultant, legal, T&E and equipment rental spend.

We have continued to refine our operating plan to ensure we have the appropriate resources to support customer deliveries and growth of our two core businesses while maintaining a prudent expense profile,” said CFO Axel Martinez. “As a result of these efforts, our Adjusted Operating Expenses decreased from $44.1 million in Q3 2022 to $40.2 million in Q4 2022.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • 278 cumulative committed orders of the Astra Spacecraft Engine through March 30, 2023
  • Completion of dedicated 60,000 square foot Astra Spacecraft Enginemanufacturing facility
  • Achievement of Launch System 2 development milestones, including first full flight duration run of first stage engine
  • Ended the quarter with approximately $102.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

For the three months ended December 31, 2022:

  • GAAP Gross Profit was $0.0 million
  • GAAP Other Income was $5.4 million (including $3.5 million in Astra Spacecraft Engine deliveries)
  • GAAP Net Loss was $44.3 million
  • Adjusted Net Loss* was $37.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss* was $36.6 million
  • Capital expenditures during the quarter totaled $7.6 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $102.8 million

*Denotes Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Explanation of Adjusted (or Non-GAAP) Financial Measures” later in this press release for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

As of March 30, 2023, we are providing guidance for the first quarter 2023 based on current market conditions, our focus on the development of Launch System 2, and our ongoing investments to scale our Space Products business. We emphasize that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including risks and uncertainties associated with geopolitical conditions and their potential impact on our business as well as our ability to continue operating as a going concern.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, we currently expect:

  • adjusted EBITDA loss* to be between $37.0 million and $41.0 million,
  • basic shares outstanding to be between 269 million and 271 million shares, and
  • capital expenditures to be between $6.0 million and $8.0 million

*Denotes Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Explanation of Adjusted (or Non-GAAP) Financial Measures” later in this press release for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Astra will host a conference call for investors at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and our outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Astra’s website: https://investor.astra.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Astra Space, Inc.

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space® by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services of any operational launch provider in the world, and one of the industry’s first flight-proven electric propulsion systems for satellites, Astra Spacecraft Engine™. Astra delivered its first commercial launch to low Earth orbit in 2021, making it the fastest company in history to reach this milestone, just five years after it was founded in 2016. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from Astra’s expectations or projections, including the following factors, among others: (i) the failure to meet projected development, delivery and launch targets, including as a result of the decisions of governmental authorities or other third parties not within our control; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the ability of Astra to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition and the dedication of our launch resources to the development of Launch System 2 and its ability to continue operating as a going concern; (iv) the ability of Astra to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability without additional funding; (v) the possibility that Astra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the ability to manage its cash outflows related to its business operations, (vii) the ability of Astra to develop its space services offering as part of its long-term business and growth strategy and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Astra.

Explanation of Non-GAAP (or Adjusted) Financial Measures

This press release includes information about Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are measurements of financial performance that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with Astra’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures in the table set forth in this release.

We believe that both management and our investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Specifically, our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in planning, monitoring and evaluating our financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP measures, helps investors make comparisons between Astra and other companies in our industry. In making any comparisons to other companies in our industry, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

We define Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities including cash used for capital expenditures.

Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) differs from GAAP Gross Profit (Loss) in that it excludes inventory adjustments related to Rocket 3.

Adjusted Net Loss differs from GAAP Net Loss in that it excludes the following items: (a) stock-based compensation, (b) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration, (c) cash earnout compensation cost related to the acquisition of Apollo Fusion, (d) inventory write-downs related to discontinuance of production of Launch System 1, (e) capitalized launch costs write-downs related to discontinuance of production of Launch System 1 (f) impairment charge, (g) employee retention credit, (h) PPP loan forgiveness, and (i) other special items, including related Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), employee safety, licensed technology, and a contract cancellation.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Loss, excluding the following items: (a) interest expense and interest income, (b) income tax expense, (c) loss on marketable securities, and (d) depreciation and amortization. We are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort.

Astra Space, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Revenues
Launch services

$

 

$

 

$

5,899

 

$

 

Space products

 

 

 

 

 

3,471

 

 

 

Total Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

9,370

 

 

 

Cost of revenues
Launch services

 

 

 

 

 

28,193

 

 

 

Space products

 

 

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

29,530

 

 

 

Gross profit (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

(20,160

)

 

 

Operating expenses
Research and development

 

29,120

 

 

36,239

 

 

140,666

 

 

80,398

 

Sales and marketing

 

3,949

 

 

1,882

 

 

17,401

 

 

4,111

 

General and administrative

 

24,468

 

 

24,040

 

 

85,285

 

 

74,752

 

Impairment expense

 

1,773

 

 

 

 

76,889

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

58,251

 

 

 

Gain (loss) on change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(9,049

)

 

(4,700

)

 

20,200

 

 

(4,700

)

Total operating expenses

 

50,262

 

 

57,461

 

 

398,692

 

 

154,561

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(50,262

)

 

(57,461

)

 

(418,852

)

 

(154,561

)

Interest income (expense), net

 

602

 

 

25

 

 

1,748

 

 

(1,169

)

Other income (expense), net

 

5,352

 

 

6,169

 

 

5,666

 

 

31,346

 

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(131,908

)

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes attributable to related parties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,875

)

Income (loss) before taxes

 

(44,308

)

 

(51,267

)

 

(411,438

)

 

(258,167

)

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(385

)

Net income (loss)

$

(44,308

)

$

(51,265

)

$

(411,438

)

$

(257,782

)

Adjustment to redemption value on Convertible Preferred Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,011,726

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(44,308

)

$

(51,265

)

$

(411,438

)

$

(1,269,508

)

 
Basic and diluted loss per share
Weighted average basic and diluted shares – Class A

 

212,732

 

 

202,982

 

 

210,178

 

 

110,837

 

Loss per share

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.20

)

$

(1.55

)

$

(7.82

)

Weighted average basic and diluted shares – Class B

 

55,539

 

 

56,232

 

 

55,539

 

 

51,548

 

Loss per share

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.20

)

$

(1.55

)

$

(7.82

)

Astra Space, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

33,644

$

325,007

Marketable securities

 

69,173

 

Trade accounts receivable

 

5,327

 

1,816

Inventories

 

6,800

 

7,675

Prepaid and other current assets

 

10,838

 

12,238

Total current assets

 

125,782

 

346,736

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

24,271

 

66,316

Right-of-use asset

 

12,813

 

9,079

Goodwill

 

 

58,251

Intangible assets, net

 

10,132

 

17,921

Other non-current assets

 

1,701

 

721

Total assets

$

174,699

$

499,024

 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Accounts payable

$

1,799

$

9,122

Operating lease obligation, current portion

 

3,800

 

1,704

Contingent consideration

 

33,900

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

42,043

 

29,899

Total current liabilities

 

81,542

 

40,725

Operating lease obligation, net of current portion

 

9,051

 

7,180

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

 

 

13,700

Other non-current liabilities

 

1,796

 

899

Total liabilities

 

92,389

 

62,504

 
Total stockholders’ equity

 

82,310

 

436,520

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

174,699

$

499,024

Astra Space, Inc.
Summary Cash Flow Data:
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Cash used in operating activities

$

(40,823

)

$

(34,780

)

$

(175,438

)

$

(114,356

)

Capital expenditures

 

(7,580

)

 

(19,629

)

 

(47,623

)

 

(38,349

)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

 

(48,403

)

 

(54,409

)

 

(223,061

)

 

(152,705

)

Cash used in investing activities

 

6,729

 

 

(19,779

)

 

(117,359

)

 

(61,059

)

Cash provided by financing activities

 

130

 

 

914

 

 

1,434

 

 

489,811

 

Astra Space, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Revenues
Launch services

$

 

$

 

$

5,899

 

$

 

Space products

$

 

$

 

$

3,471

 

$

 

Total revenues

 

 

 

 

 

9,370

 

 

 

Cost of revenues
Launch services

 

 

 

 

 

28,193

 

 

 

Space products

 

 

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

29,530

 

 

 

 
GAAP gross profit (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

(20,160

)

 

 

Inventory adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

10,200

 

 

 

Capitalize launch costs write downs

 

 

 

 

 

2,213

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

(7,747

)

 

 

 
GAAP net income (loss)

 

(44,308

)

 

(51,265

)

 

(411,438

)

 

(257,782

)

Stock-based compensation

 

12,324

 

 

19,278

 

 

55,904

 

 

39,743

 

Fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

 

(5,234

)

 

 

 

(25,681

)

Gain (loss) on change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(9,049

)

 

(4,700

)

 

20,200

 

 

(4,700

)

Apollo cash earnout compensation

 

 

 

4,449

 

 

675

 

 

5,811

 

Inventory adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

11,212

 

 

 

Capitalized launch cost write downs

 

 

 

 

 

2,213

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

133,783

 

Impairment expense

 

1,773

 

 

 

 

76,889

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

58,251

 

 

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

(4,283

)

 

 

PPP loan forgiveness

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,850

)

Legal Settlement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

750

 

Other special items

 

1,974

 

 

 

 

4,770

 

 

3,969

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

(37,286

)

 

(37,472

)

 

(185,607

)

 

(108,957

)

Interest (income) expense, net

 

(602

)

 

(25

)

 

(1,748

)

 

1,169

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(385

)

Realized (gain) loss on investment

 

 

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,270

 

 

1,431

 

 

13,328

 

 

5,327

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

(36,618

)

 

(36,068

)

 

(173,904

)

 

(102,846

)

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:
investors@astra.com

Media Contact:
press@astra.com

