ASTRA 1P Successfully Launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket

Most powerful geostationary satellite to operate at 19.2 degrees East will deliver content from SES’s prime TV neighbourhood to 119 million households across Europe

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES announced today that the ASTRA 1P satellite was successfully launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States, at 5:35 pm local time.









The Ku-band satellite will augment and strengthen SES’s prime TV neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East while delivering content for public and private broadcasters, sports organisations and content owners to audiences across largest European TV markets. ASTRA 1P will also ensure the delivery of premium HD content directly to subscribers of HD+, SES’s high-definition satellite TV platform in Germany.

Built by Thales Alenia Space, ASTRA 1P is based on the 100% electric Spacebus NEO platform and features 80 transponders capable of delivering 500 HD TV channels. It is the most powerful satellite to operate at 19.2 degrees East, seamlessly replacing the current four satellites at the orbital location and continuing their mission of serving 119 million TV households.

“ We are excited that ASTRA 1P will be joining our fleet of geostationary satellites, marking the next generation of satellites to operate at one of our most important orbital positions responsible for delivering content to hundreds of millions of viewers in Europe,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. “ Ever since the launch of ASTRA 1A in 1988, our satellites have played a pivotal role in reliably delivering high-quality content to viewers. We are well-positioned to continue supporting our broadcast customers for many years to come with ASTRA 1P.”

To find out more about ASTRA 1P, visit our newsroom.

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates the world’s only geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance. By leveraging its vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 6,400 channels, reaching 363 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Contacts

Suzanne Ong



External Communications



Tel. +352 710 725 500



suzanne.ong@ses.com