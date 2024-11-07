Astound Wholesale Wins 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award

Fifth Consecutive Year as VSA Recipient

PRINCETON, N.J. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astound Business Solutions, an award-winning nationwide provider of secure, high-capacity connectivity, today announced that ChannelVision Magazine has recognized Astound Wholesale as a winner of a 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) in the Service Provider Technology category. The award is for Wholesale Broadband and Capacity and marks the company’s fifth consecutive year as a VSA recipient.





The judges wrote: “Astound Wholesale offers the path of least resistance when it comes to last-mile access. It serves 13 states and 20,000 fiber-fed buildings, with 300,000 near-net access options available via automated quote and ordering platforms. Astound provides easy, reliable, and convenient access to extend a footprint.”

“Receiving the Visionary Spotlight Award for five consecutive years is indicative of Astound Wholesale’s continued dedication to providing flexible and reliable solutions that help our partners grow, backed by superior infrastructure and customer service,” said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions.

Astound Wholesale’s expanding footprint delivers concentrated network coverage and an alternate fiber-based solution for wholesale partners throughout the United States, including metro, urban, and rural areas. Through a combination of flexibility and superior customer support to meet specific client needs, Astound Wholesale enables its partners to position Astound as a top choice for their own customer bases.

“It was a slam dunk to once again present Astound Wholesale with the VSA for Wholesale Broadband and Capacity,” said Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. “Offering last-mile connectivity across an expansive fiber network is no easy feat. Congratulations to Astound Wholesale for its well-earned recognition.”

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and “in the cloud” – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Astound Business Solutions

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the award-winning national telecommunications provider offers advanced solutions that are delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands.

With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 75,000 business customers, Astound Business Solutions maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today’s evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets. Visit www.astound.com/business/about/

