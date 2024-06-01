Astound Broadband Launches New Affordable Internet Program Internet First, Starting at $9.95/month for Eligible Customers

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astound Broadband (Astound), an award-winning provider of Internet, mobile and TV services, today announced the immediate availability of a new low-cost, affordable internet program, Internet First for qualifying households. Astound developed the program to help keep residents connected as funding for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) fully comes to an end as of May 31, 2024. Internet First is available now for eligible customers who qualify, starting at $9.95 per month for 50Mbps and $19.95 per month for 150Mbps, with three months free for new customers.





Astound’s Internet First program has no contracts, no credit checks, and no installation fees and delivers more speed and more value than other providers. In addition, the program is offering one free line of Astound Unlimited Mobile for 12 months.

“Astound Broadband developed Internet First so all residents can have access to affordable, reliable, fast internet to meet their daily needs,” said Jim Holanda, Astound CEO. “Internet First is a low-cost, high-quality internet program that provides peace of mind and keeps customers connected to everything that matters to them.”

Astound is also working closely with local governments, school districts and nonprofits to help families get connected and stay connected to the internet. Internet First is available to those who qualify and participate in public assistance programs like the National School Lunch Program, housing assistance, Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, and others.

“Bridging the digital divide is crucial to maintain thriving communities, and Astound’s Internet First program will help eligible households stay connected,” Holanda added.

Internet First Highlights:

50 Mbps Internet for $9.95/month

150 Mbps Internet for $19.95/month

Modem & WiFi Included

No Contracts | No Credit Check | No Installation Fees

3 Months Free for new customers

One line of Astound Unlimited Mobile free for 12 months

For information on eligibility and more about Internet First go to https://www.internetfirst.com.

Astound’s commitment to the communities it serves is also reflected in its company-wide initiative, Astound Community Connect, which supports key partnerships with nonprofit and community organizations. Recently, Astound announced a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to help families in need achieve safe, decent and affordable housing. Astound is donating over $670,000 to the organization, which will support building homes and is hosting over 40 employee volunteer events.

Over the past several years, Astound has supported both local and national nonprofit organizations that have made significant impacts in Astound communities, including distributing $1 million in separate grants to 30 local nonprofits in its service areas, donating along with its customers, $210,000 to Feeding America, to support local food banks. In Massachusetts, Astound helped to build the first-in-the-nation high school fiber optic program at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, where it donated all the equipment and labor, and continues to provide paid internships to Peabody high school students seeking training in the fiber-optic industry.

About Astound Broadband

Astound Broadband (astound.com) is the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning services, fiber-powered internet, TV, mobile, landline phone and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound Broadband is comprised of organizations formerly known as RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband, and enTouch. The company services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

