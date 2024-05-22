Aston Debuts Rapid Development Program for Clean Data Centers

Aston Teams Up with JLL to Deliver Scalable Carbon-Free Energy for Data Centers with Network of Industrial Clean Energy Campuses

Development Pipeline Represents Two Gigawatts of Power; New Projects Started in 2024 Come Online Beginning in 2026

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aston, the pioneer of the fastest path to clean energy for the global supply chain, today debuted a first-of-its-kind Rapid Development Program (RDP) for Clean Data Centers. Aston’s demand-driven approach brings scalable clean energy to data centers with a network of clean energy generation and industrial private grids purpose-built for each customer’s energy needs today and for decades to come. Aston’s first campuses in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and beyond, are already participating in the RDP. Together, the existing development pipeline represents 2 gigawatts of power. Projects started in 2024 will go live in 2026.





Data center electricity usage is set to double by 2026 according to the annual electricity report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). AI, cloud, and hyperscalers are all driving this explosion in demand.

The Aston Campus sets a new standard in carbon-free energy for industrial needs. Aston campus grids bring together data centers and other industrial demand with clean power generation and storage on individual, modular sites. Because campuses can be built without lengthy grid permitting and upgrades, the timeline to begin operations is years faster than if full grid interconnection were required. Each campus is designed around a customer’s specific needs, using on-site power generation and storage, and the grid for supplementary service. Each campus features:

Multiple sources of carbon free power generation and storage

Significant power delivery with grid backup

Accelerated delivery timeline for power

Customization potential

Flexibility with contract structure

Brand new construction

Rare large scale development opportunity

Aston has teamed up with JLL, a global leader in real estate services, to manage the comprehensive site selection for the RDP and oversee the leasing process. JLL’s Data Center practice group will combine efforts with its Clean Energy & Infrastructure Advisory team to market Aston’s state-of-the-art data centers to the best qualified end users who seek near term ramp to power of 300+ megawatts. Aston will also leverage JLL’s microgrid expertise to right size its infrastructure investments in support of tenant goals for decarbonization, operational continuity and profitability.

“Utilities were not designed to meet the needs of data centers and large power users and they are failing to keep up with the ever-expanding need for power. The Aston Campuses are purpose-built to meet this demand and support the needs of the world’s most respected companies as they work to run their supply chains exclusively on clean energy,” said Greg Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Aston. “We have a world-class partner in JLL that is on the forefront of data center development. They have an unrivaled depth of knowledge of the market, as well as an extraordinary team of multidisciplinary experts who have deep technical experience. Through this partnership, we will swiftly move forward with our demand-driven approach in deploying clean data centers.”

“Commercial and consumer demands for energy-intensive technologies have grown exponentially. Carbon capture and carbon credits will not be enough. What is needed is a new prioritization of clean energy – one that is cheaper, accessible and meets today’s needs, and Aston delivers exactly this,” said Mark To, Executive Vice President with the Data Center markets team at JLL.

About Aston

Aston is building the fastest path to clean energy for the supply chain, helping companies achieve their goals of running their entire supply chains exclusively on carbon-free energy. Aston’s demand-driven approach brings scalable clean energy to data centers, dry warehouses, cold storage, green fuels, and EV charging with a network of industrial private grids that can be built and operated independent of the power grid. For more information, visit www.astonlabs.co and follow on LI and X.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 106,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

